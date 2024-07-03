HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Zelio Teases New Electric Scooter With 100 Km Range. Check Details

Zelio teases new electric scooter with 100 km range. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jul 2024, 18:20 PM
  • The new electric scooter from Zelio will have a top speed of 7 kmph and payload capacity of 180 kg.
Zelio EBikes will launch the new electric scooter in July.
Zelio EBikes, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has announced that they will be launching a new electric scooter in July. The new scooter will be the 14th vehicle in the manufacturer's lineup. Zelio says that the new scooter is made in India. The pricing of the new scooter will be revealed once the scooter is launched later in July.

A few key features that the brand has revealed about the new scooter are that it will have a top speed of 70 kmph which should be enough for daily city duties. The company is claiming a range of 100 km on a single charge. The load capacity of the scooter would be 180 kg.

Zelio EBikes focusing low speed models

The EV two-wheeler brand recently expanded its low-speed product portfolio with the launch of the Gracy series of scooters. It includes models such as Gracyi, Gracy Pro and Gracy. They are priced between 59,273 and 83,073. This was followed by the introduction of the X-Men scooters, ranging from 64,543 to 87,573 ex-showroom. Other range of scooters on offer are Legender, Eeva, Logix and Mystery.

Also Read : Ather Rizta family electric scooter deliveries begin. These cities get it first.

Mr. Kunal Arya, Co-Founder and Managing Director of ZELIO Ebike, stated, "Building on the success of our low-speed scooters, we're thrilled to introduce our first high-speed electric scooter to the Indian market. This launch marks a big step forward in our mission to transform urban mobility. Our new high-speed scooter blends advanced technology with an elegant design, promising an unmatched riding experience. With its impressive range and performance, we're confident this model will meet and exceed the expectations of today's urban commuters. This product embodies our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the Make in India initiative, setting a new benchmark in the electric two-wheeler segment."

First Published Date: 03 Jul 2024, 16:08 PM IST
