Zeekr 7X sets Guinness World Record with 25 cm precision drift at Yas Marina Circuit

Zeekr has added a Guinness World Records title to the 7X electric SUV after it drifted through a gap with just 25 centimetres of total clearance. The attempt took place on 20 July 2026 at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit and was billed as a showcase of the car’s precision, chassis balance and power delivery.

The record was for the narrowest gap passed through whilst drifting an electric car. In practice, that meant the 7X had to keep its line steady through a space barely wider than the vehicle itself while staying in a controlled drift. That left almost no margin for error and made steering accuracy, throttle control and chassis response critical to the run.

Set at Yas Marina Circuit, the attempt placed the 7X in a setting usually associated with performance driving. Zeekr used the record attempt to highlight the 7X's chassis, steering precision and electric powertrain control. It also showed that the car has been engineered to respond quickly and predictably when pushed to the limit.

What the 7X brings

The 7X is built on Zeekr’s Sustainable Experience Architecture, or SEA platform, which the company describes as the foundation for its electric vehicles. As an EV-native architecture, it is designed to support high rigidity and a low centre of gravity. Those two factors matter a great deal in a manoeuvre like this, where body movement must remain tightly controlled.

The SUV also uses a front double wishbone suspension setup. That layout is typically chosen when steering precision is a priority, since it can help the front end stay composed under load. At the rear, the 7X is fitted with a high-output electric motor that provides instant torque, allowing very fine adjustments during a drift. In a record attempt measured in centimetres, that kind of immediate response becomes especially important.

Zeekr said its R&D work across Gothenburg, Ningbo, Hangzhou and Shanghai has helped shape the vehicle’s engineering. The company has leaned heavily on that global development base as it expands its premium EV portfolio.

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A milestone tied to the brand’s fifth year

The Guinness World Records title was also timed to match Zeekr’s fifth-anniversary celebrations. The brand marked the occasion on 13 June 2026 at the same circuit, where more than 200 owners, partners and media attended the event.

Since launching in 2021, Zeekr says it has delivered more than 800,000 vehicles worldwide. Mars Chen, Vice President of Zeekr, said, “This world record is a testament to the intelligent engineering at the core of our vehicles." He also said, “Our commitment is to premium electric mobility, underpinned by a robust and intelligent vehicle architecture."

Zeekr added, “This is more than a record; it is a celebration of our five-year journey and our community in the UAE."

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