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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Vinfast Processes 3,520 Ev Orders In A Day, Sets Vietnam Record

VinFast processes 3,520 EV orders in a day, sets Vietnam record

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Mar 2026, 17:35 pm
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  • The company stated that all orders completed on the day have been processed and are ready for dispatch from the factory.

VinFast
The figure is significant in context. It roughly matches the monthly sales volumes of some automakers operating in the country.
VinFast
The figure is significant in context. It roughly matches the monthly sales volumes of some automakers operating in the country.
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VinFast has recorded 3,520 electric vehicle orders processed in a single day on March 28, 2026, marking a new high for daily order handling in the Vietnamese market.

The figure is significant in context. It roughly matches the monthly sales volumes of some automakers operating in the country. On a time basis, this translates to around 146 vehicles per hour, or just over two orders every minute.

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The company stated that all orders completed on the day have been processed and are ready for dispatch from the factory. The vehicles will now be shipped to dealerships before customer deliveries begin.

This development also reflects growing interest in electric mobility in Vietnam. Rising fuel price volatility continues to influence buyer decisions, with EVs increasingly seen as a more predictable long-term option in terms of running costs. The shift is also supported by environmental considerations and a tightening focus on reducing emissions.

VinFast’s recent performance builds on a series of strong results. The company has held the top position in Vietnam’s automotive market since 2024. In 2025, it delivered 175,099 vehicles, while December alone accounted for 27,649 units, the highest monthly total recorded by a single brand in the country.

A key factor behind this growth has been its investment in ecosystem development. Plans are in place for 150,000 charging points across all 34 provinces and cities through its infrastructure partner, V-Green. Additionally, 99 ultra-fast charging hubs with 150 kW chargers are being readied along major highways, supported by a service network of over 400 workshops.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2026, 17:35 pm IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles

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