Will Hyundai Creta EV drive longer than its rivals? Claimed range compared

The Hyundai Creta Electric will be launched in 2025 and is crucial to the company's electric vehicle strategy in India. The much-anticipated SUV will be unveiled at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo in January, becoming the South Korean automaker's third electric model in India after the Kona Electric and Ioniq 5. The Creta is one of Hyundai India's most popular SUVs, and the automaker hopes to use its brand authority to gain traction in the EV segment.

Hyundai is currently selling the Ioniq 5 as their sole EV after the Kona was withdrawn from the market. With the Creta Electric, the automaker aims to garner a degree of interest that it was unable to generate with the Kona Electric or the Ioniq 5.

Hyundai has recently revealed the Creta Electric’s technical specifications, including the available battery pack options and their respective single-charge range. The upcoming all-electric SUV will be positioned against the likes of the newly launched Mahindra BE 6, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, as well as the Tata Curvv EV and the MG ZS EV. To see how the Creta Electric fares against its rivals, we have compared its technical specifications and range with the EVs listed above:

Hyundai Creta Electric: Technical specifications

Hyundai Creta Electric vs rivals: Battery pack options Models Battery Packs MG ZS EV 50.3 kWh Hyundai Creta Electric 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh Tata Curvv EV 45 kWh and 55 kWh Maruti Suzuki e Vitara 49 kWh and 61 kWh Mahindra BE 6 59 kWh and 79 kWh

There will be two main variants of the Hyundai Creta Electric available. The Creta Electric with the 42 kWh battery pack will give a single-charge range of 390 km while the 51.4 kWh variant claims to offer 473 km of single-charge range.

The Hyundai Creta Electric comes equipped with the smallest battery packs compared to most of its projected rivals. The MG ZS EV is the only one to feature a slightly smaller 50.3 kWh battery pack. The newly launched Mahindra BE 6 is offered with the biggest battery packs among the cars on the list, with 59 kWh and 79 kWh options. The upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will also be offered with bigger options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh respectively.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Single-charge range compared

Hyundai Creta Electric vs Rivals: Claimed range Models Claimed Range MG ZS EV 461 km Hyundai Creta Electric 390 km to 473 km Maruti Suzuki e Vitara* 400 km to 550 km* Tata Curvv EV 502 km to 585 km Mahindra BE 6 535 km to 682 km *Expected range

As expected, the Hyundai Creta Electric offers the second-lowest claimed range. The 42 kWh battery pack claims to offer a single-charge range of 390 km. With the 51.4k kWh option, the range is upped to 473 km on a single charge. This is 12 km more than what the ZS EV offers and 77 km less than the e Vitara’s top expected range. The newly launched BE 6 claims to traverse longer distances with a maximum single-charge range of 682 km.

