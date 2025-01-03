Maruti Suzuki e Vitara teased ahead of debut, will be sold through Nexa outlets

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is all set to make its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The manufacturer has released a new teaser on social media through its Nexa account that confirms that the new electric vehicle will be sold through Nexa dealerships. The e Vitara was unveiled earlier in the global market and it was showcased as the eVX concept at several auto shows.

What will be the specifications of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara?

The e Vitara will be available globally with two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The manufacturer has yet to confirm whether both options will be accessible to Indian customers. While specific details regarding the range remain undisclosed, it is anticipated that the vehicle will achieve approximately 400 km on a single charge.

The 49 kWh battery is expected to produce 142 bhp and 189 Nm of torque, but it is restricted to the 2WD variant. In contrast, the 61 kWh battery is capable of delivering 172 bhp and 189 Nm of torque in the 2WD model, while the 4WD variant with the same battery generates 300 Nm of torque. Suzuki has indicated that the powertrain features a highly efficient eAxle, which combines the motor and inverter with lithium iron-phosphate batteries. As of now, the specifications for the Indian market are not known.

What are the dimensions of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara?

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara measures 4,275 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and has a height of 1,635 mm. It has a 2,700 mm long wheelbase and rides on 18-inch or 19-inch alloy wheels depending on the variant chosen. It features a ground clearance of 180 mm and a turning radius of 5.2 metres.

What are the rivals of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara?

The e Vitara will be going against recently unveiled Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV and Tata Curvv EV.

Which platform does Maruti Suzuki e Vitara uses?

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is built on the HEARTECT-e platform, which has been tailored specifically for battery electric vehicles. This platform features a lightweight structure that includes high-voltage protection and compact overhangs, allowing for a spacious interior. Furthermore, Suzuki highlights that the battery capacity has been enhanced by eliminating underfloor components from the main floor of the platform. Additionally, the wheels are positioned at the corners which further helps in increasing the wheelbase.

