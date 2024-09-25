Tata Curvv vs Hyundai Creta: Which compact SUV should you buy?

Published Sep 25, 2024

Tata Curvv SUV aims to challenge compact SUV leader Creta among others

The Curvv is priced from 9.99 lakh, about 1 lakh affordable than the entry-level Creta

The SUV also offers dual-clutch transmission with turbo diesel engine, a first in the segment

Creta too offers dual--clutch transmission, but only for its turbo petrol variants

The price of the Curvv diesel variants range between 11.49 lakh and 17.69 lakh

Creta diesel is more expensoive with the entry-level variant costing 12.56 lakh

Tata Curvv also offers 500 litre of bootspace, the largest with all seats up

Hyundai Creta offers much less in terms of bootspace with 433 litres on offer with all seats up

Curvv also has an edge over Creta with features like flush door handles, getsure-controlled tailgate and more
