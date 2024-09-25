Tata Curvv SUV aims to challenge compact SUV leader Creta among others
The Curvv is priced from ₹9.99 lakh, about ₹1 lakh affordable than the entry-level Creta
The SUV also offers dual-clutch transmission with turbo diesel engine, a first in the segment
Creta too offers dual--clutch transmission, but only for its turbo petrol variants
The price of the Curvv diesel variants range between ₹11.49 lakh and ₹17.69 lakh
Creta diesel is more expensoive with the entry-level variant costing ₹12.56 lakh
Tata Curvv also offers 500 litre of bootspace, the largest with all seats up
Hyundai Creta offers much less in terms of bootspace with 433 litres on offer with all seats up
Curvv also has an edge over Creta with features like flush door handles, getsure-controlled tailgate and more