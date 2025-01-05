HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today January 5, 2025: Skoda Kylaq Deliveries To Commence Soon. Check Prices, Specs And Features Of Skoda's First Sub Compact Suv
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 5, 2025: Skoda Kylaq deliveries to commence soon. Check prices, specs and features of Skoda's first sub-compact SUV

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 05 Jan 2025, 09:41 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to
...
Hyundai CRETA Electric
Latest news on January 5, 2025: Skoda aims to sell close to one lakh units of the Kylaq SUV every year to throw a challenge to the segment leaders like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue among others.
Hyundai CRETA Electric
Latest news on January 5, 2025: Skoda aims to sell close to one lakh units of the Kylaq SUV every year to throw a challenge to the segment leaders like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue among others.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
05 Jan 2025, 09:41 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: Skoda Kylaq deliveries to commence soon. Check prices, specs and features of Skoda's first sub-compact SUV

  • The Skoda Kylaq is the first sub compact SUV from the Czech carmaker. The Kylaq competes with tough rivals like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO.
Read the full story here

05 Jan 2025, 08:40 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Jan 4: Tata Punch becomes 2024's bestselling car, Citroen Basalt price hiked, Hyundai Creta EV booking open

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Read the full story here

05 Jan 2025, 08:25 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Will Hyundai Creta EV beat Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV and others? Claimed range comparison

  • The Hyundai Creta Electric is set to launch in 2025, becoming Hyundai's third EV in India. It will debut at the Bharat Mobility Expo and aims to compete with rivals like the Mahindra BE 6 and Tata Curvv EV, offering two battery options with ranges of 390 km and 473 km.
Read the full story here

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon59 kWh Range Icon556 km
₹18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹12.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹33.43 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date: 05 Jan 2025, 08:25 AM IST

Similar Stories

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.