Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 5, 2025: Skoda Kylaq deliveries to commence soon. Check prices, specs and features of Skoda's first sub-compact SUV

Skoda Kylaq deliveries to commence soon. Check prices, specs and features of Skoda's first sub-compact SUV
Latest news on January 5, 2025: Skoda aims to sell close to one lakh units of the Kylaq SUV every year to throw a challenge to the segment leaders like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue among others.
The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto
05 Jan 2025, 09:41 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Skoda Kylaq deliveries to commence soon. Check prices, specs and features of Skoda's first sub-compact SUV
- The Skoda Kylaq is the first sub compact SUV from the Czech carmaker. The Kylaq competes with tough rivals like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO.
05 Jan 2025, 08:40 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Jan 4: Tata Punch becomes 2024's bestselling car, Citroen Basalt price hiked, Hyundai Creta EV booking open
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
05 Jan 2025, 08:25 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Will Hyundai Creta EV beat Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV and others? Claimed range comparison
- The Hyundai Creta Electric is set to launch in 2025, becoming Hyundai's third EV in India. It will debut at the Bharat Mobility Expo and aims to compete with rivals like the Mahindra BE 6 and Tata Curvv EV, offering two battery options with ranges of 390 km and 473 km.
First Published Date: 05 Jan 2025, 08:25 AM IST