VinFast’s India strategy detailed - What does the Vietnamese carmaker has in store?

Vietnamese carmaker VinFast has set its sight on India as its next big market. The EV maker made its presence felt at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January, and is now raring to go live with the VF7 and VF6 electric SUVs soon. But what is VinFast’s long-term plan for India? We decode the brand’s strategy.

Premium Positioning

VinFast is eyeing the promising electric vehicle segment in India, which will offer rampant growth in the coming year, and the brand is opting for a top-down approach. The VinFast VF7 will be its maiden offering, an electric SUV over 4.5 metres long and rich on tech, and likely to be priced between ₹30-35 lakh (ex-showroom). As Pham Sanh Chau, CEO - VinFast Asia, revealed, the VF7 will act as a brand builder, followed by the VF6 - a Creta-sized e-SUV, also coming later this year. The brand also has the VinFast VF3, its microcar, planned for India, to compete against the MG Comet EV.

The VF7 Plus AWD variant gets dual motors churning out 349 bhp and 500 Nm with 0-100 kmph coming up in 5.8 seconds

The VinFast VF7 is the more powerful offering with the dual-motor AWD option, churning out 349 bhp and 500 Nm. The more modest single electric motor variant with 201 bhp and 310 Nm will also make it to India. Notably, the latter also powers the VF6, which will be available in a single configuration. Both electric SUVs share the same underpinnings and have a near-identical feature list, save for the extra bits on the VF7. VinFast says it has ‘Indianised’ its vehicles by adding key changes like vegan leather upholstery, 1-litre bottle holders, and a cover over the fixed glass roof, which otherwise does not a motorised covering in Vietnam.

Both the VinFast VF7 and VF6 are slated to arrive by the festive season. Bookings are scheduled to open in July, followed by deliveries around September.

Built in Vietnam, Make in India

Before starting its product offensive, VinFast is in the process of building its manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. The automaker broke ground at the Thoothukudi in February last year, and is on track to open its plant in the coming weeks. The plant, VinFast tells us, will have an initial capacity of 50,000 units, expandable to 150,000 units once fully ready. The 400-acre facility will provide jobs for about 3,500 people directly and indirectly, while also building its supplier base. The first set of models will be locally assembled at the India plant, and the brand will look at increasing localisation in the future, allowing more competitive pricing.

VinFast's Haiphong facility is its global production hub, but India will play a key role in addressing local market demand with plans to increase localisation in the future

VinFast’s global manufacturing hub is in Vietnam, and the new India plant will help address local market and possibly export needs in the future. VinFast says it already has a healthy supplier base in India, which exports components to Vietnam. In fact, the automaker has employed about 700-800 engineers in Tamil Nadu and Pune. VinFast says the bigger talent pool in Tamil Nadu was one of the major reasons for its selection of the state for its plant. The automaker is also looking at a long-term commitment with about $2 billion earmarked for the Indian market.

Charging Infrastructure, Lease & Buyback

EV sales are just the first steps for VinFast in India. The company says it plans to build an entire ecosystem around its vehicles, right from a dedicated charging network to leasing and buyback programs. For perspective, the carmaker dominates the EV charging grid in its home market with dedicated charging stations across the country. It also has an EV cab service operating in VinFast with its vehicles. Pham Sanh Chau has confirmed that plans to bring the complete VinFast ecosystem to India, including the EV cab service, as well as the charging infrastructure. That said, the brand is likely to collaborate with existing charging infra players in India, initially, to get the momentum going.

VinFast is now looking to setup its dealer network in the country. While the automaker has not given a number on the dealerships it plans to start with, the brand says it will have a healthy mix between Tier I and Tier II markets. The company also plans to have authorised third-party repair shops for a higher ease of repair, as part of its long-term commitment to India.

VinGroup eyes the Indian Market

VinFast’s arrival in India is only the gateway for the larger VinGroup to establish its presence here. The company says it’s committed to the India growth story with schools, universities, resorts, and townships planned. The first ‘Vin School’ is being considered in Tamil Nadu.

On the automotive front, VinGroup is also looking to bring its electric scooters and electric buses to India at a later date. The company says it’s been approached by local governments to build buses for them. That said, there is no direct timeline on these models at the moment. Instead, the brand is looking to gain a foothold in the country’s highly competitive passenger vehicle market first. The first products will bear the litmus test to its larger strategy.

