Verge Motorcycles Unveils World's First Electric Bike With A Solid State Battery

Verge Motorcycles unveils world’s first electric bike with a solid-state battery

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 07 Jan 2026, 15:01 pm
  • Verge Motorcycles plans to deliver the world’s first production electric motorcycles with solid-state batteries, promising faster charging, longer range and improved safety.

Verge TS Pro
The Verge TS Pro electric motorcycle, unveiled at EICMA 2025, will be the first production bike to feature solid-state battery technology.
Electric motorcycle maker Verge Motorcycles is preparing to deliver what it says will be the world’s first production motorcycles equipped with solid-state battery technology, marking a key moment for two-wheeled electric mobility and a long-anticipated shift in battery development.

The Finland-based company has developed the new battery system in partnership with the technology firm, Donut Lab. Verge claims the solid-state battery enables dramatically faster charging and a near doubling of riding range compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries, with customer deliveries scheduled to begin in the coming months.

Prototype to reality

Solid-state batteries, which replace liquid or gel electrolytes with a solid material, have been widely discussed across the automotive industry for their potential gains in safety, efficiency and durability. While several global carmakers are still testing the technology in prototypes, Verge says it has moved a step ahead by integrating it into a production-ready motorcycle.

“The use of solid state battery technology to motorcycles in production is a historic breakthrough, shaking up the entire automotive industry," said Tuomo Lehtimäki, CEO of Verge Motorcycles, adding that development, testing and validation work with Donut Lab has reached a stage where the technology can be deployed in the latest version of the Verge TS Pro.

Also Read : CES 2026: Lucid, Nuro and Uber's production-ready robotaxi to begin road testing

Faster charging, longer range

Charging performance is positioned as a major advantage of the new battery. Verge says the solid-state pack can add up to 186 miles of range in around 10 minutes. The company also claims the battery is designed to last the entire lifetime of the motorcycle, unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries that degrade after repeated charge cycles.

Buyers will have the option of an extended-range battery pack, increasing the claimed range from 217 miles to as much as 370 miles on a single charge. Verge has said the upgraded battery technology will not result in a price increase for the motorcycle.

Also Read : 5 Neue Klasse tech that BMW showcased with the iX3 at CES 2026

Safety and sustainability focus

Beyond performance, Verge highlighted safety and sustainability as key benefits of this technology. Solid-state batteries are considered more stable and carry a lower fire risk than liquid-based lithium-ion packs, while also operating reliably across a wider range of temperatures. The company said the batteries use materials that are widely available globally, reducing the risk of supply bottlenecks.

“Donut Lab’s next-generation solid-state battery technology is a result of years of development work," said Ville Piippo, CTO of Doughnut Lab. “We are now ready to bring this technology to the electric mobility market, and Verge’s motorcycle is an important first step."

Verge TS Pro
The Verge TS Pro will see a major range increase with the introduction of the new solid-state battery.
Verge TS Pro gets major technical updates

Verge's updated electric bike, the TS Pro, was revealed in November at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan. It also features Verge’s new Donut 2.0 in-wheel motor, which is claimed to be 50 per cent lighter than its predecessor while maintaining the same power and torque output. According to the company, the motorcycle accelerates from 0 to 62 mph (or 99.7 km/h) in 3.5 seconds.

If Verge succeeds in scaling deliveries, the move could offer an early indication of how solid-state batteries may transition from industry promise to everyday use in electric vehicles.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 07 Jan 2026, 15:01 pm IST
