Two Mahindra electric SUVs spotted testing in Spiti Valley; What can they be?

Indian automaker Mahindra was recently spotted testing two of its electric SUVs in the Spiti Valley. The location of the EVs being tested hints towards cold weather testing, along with all-wheel drive testing, considering Spiti is one of the most treacherous roads in the country, demanding all-wheel drive support.

Mahindra has been testing two camouflaged electric SUVs in Spiti Valley, likely evaluating cold-weather and all-wheel-drive performance. One appears to be the rugged BE Rall-E, potentially debuting on August 15, while the other is a heavily disguised XEV 9e-based model

Mahindra electric SUVs testing in Spiti Valley

The two Mahindra electric SUVs that were spotted testing in Spiti Valley boast the same silhouette as the BE 6 and XEV 9e, which hints towards new variants with different drivetrains or capabilities. Currently, both SUVs are offered with two different battery packs: a 59-kWh battery pack and a 79-kWh battery pack sending power to a rear axle-mounted electric motor producing 227.9 bhp and 281.6 bhp, respectively. The torque remains the same across different battery pack options at 380 Nm. Both SUVs look set to be on the INGLO platform, which underpins the BE 6, the XEV 9e and the XEV 9S.

Mahindra BE Rall-E Spotted in Spiti Valley

Mahindra BE Rall-E spotted in Spiti Valley

The electric SUV, which looks similar to the BE 6, looks extremely similar to the production version of the BE Rall-E, which was first showcased in 2023. Aesthetically, it is slightly different from the BE 6, with round headlamps and horizontally placed DRLs sitting above it, similar to the BE 6 Formula E edition. The overall stance is more aggressive than the BE 6, with the body cladding on the sides adding to its rugged appeal. Additionally, torn bits of camouflage showed the colour of the car, which is a fluorescent lime green, the same as the BE Rall-E concept showcased in 2023.

Mahindra BE Rall-E Concept was first showcased in 2023

Over the last couple of years, Mahindra has launched new products on August 15, which is India’s Independence Day. The spotting of the BE Rall-E approximately two months before August 15 might not be a coincidence. It is expected to be available in two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive variants, with the 59-kWh battery pack and the 79-kWh battery pack, the same as the BE 6. However, it is expected to get a new dual-motor setup which will facilitate the four-wheel drive system.

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Mahindra XEV 9e-derived SUV spotted in Spiti Valley

The XEV 9e-derived SUV was spotted boasting steel wheels rather than its usual alloy wheels

Unlike the BE Rall-E, the XEV 9e was covered heavily in camouflage. The only thing that could be recognised on the car was its SUV Coupe silhouette along with its unconventional tail lamps. While it is still unknown whether Mahindra is giving its electric SUV coupe all-wheel drive capabilities, a new battery pack or a new special edition, the testing in Spiti Valley suggests that it is in the final stages and looks set to launch.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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