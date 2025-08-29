TVS expects Orbiter to expand its EV market share. Aimed at younger audiences…

TVS Motor Company recently added a new name to India’s growing EV landscape with the launch of its electric scooter, the Orbiter . Priced at ₹99,900 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru and New Delhi, inclusive of PM e-Drive scheme). With the Orbiter, TVS attempts to appeal to a new, younger audience while widening its reach beyond existing EV users.

Company officials stated in an interaction that the Orbiter is not simply an extension of TVS’s popular iQube. Instead, it represents a deliberate strategy to create a new category of EV scooters. Mr. Gaurav Gupta, President of India 2W Business, explained that the scooter has been designed with a youthful disposition, focusing on new-age buyers who want more than a basic commuter. The officials also noted that the Orbiter will focus on multiple domains, from personal buyers to even potential B2B users.

TVS's EV growth

The EV market in India has been recording over 20 per cent year-on-year growth, and TVS currently enjoys a 24 per cent share in the segment. Officials confirmed that the company’s backend capacity, including its own battery packs, motors, and supporting line, is ready to meet additional demand. They also strongly mentioned that they are very bullish on the sales of the Orbiter.

Mr. Manu Saxena, EVP, Global Product Planning and Design, added that while the Orbiter shares some parts with the iQube, it is positioned differently. The seat is engineered to be comfortable yet spacious, and features like a more intuitive hill-hold assist. It’s not just an upgrade; it’s meant to help people shift to EVs altogether.

The company will launch the Orbiter in phases, beginning with Bengaluru before expanding to other states. While TVS is currently not introducing a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, executives said it may be considered later depending on customer demand.

What does the Orbiter offer to consumers?

The Orbiter is packed with a mix of everyday practicality and segment-first features, aimed squarely at urban commuters:

Long Range and efficiency

Powered by a 3.1 kWh battery, the scooter claims an IDC range of 158 km, making it one of the more practical EVs in its price bracket. Aerodynamic enhancements improve stability and energy performance.

Riding Comfort and space

A segment-first 14-inch front wheel and a balanced rear setup ensure grip and confident handling on city roads. The 845 mm long seat with a 290 mm straight-line footboard provides ample room, while the 34-litre under-seat storage can fit two helmets, an advantage over many rivals.

Tech and connectivity

The Orbiter integrates smart safety and convenience features through its mobile app and digital cluster. These include geo-fencing, anti-theft alerts, crash and fall notifications, remote battery monitoring, turn-by-turn navigation, and call/SMS display. Hill hold assist, cruise control, and parking assist further boost rider confidence.

Safety and practical features

With 169 mm ground clearance, LED headlamp with integrated indicators, edge-to-edge tail lamps, and a USB charging port, the Orbiter ensures both style and functionality. Over-the-air updates keep the system future-ready.

Colours and appeal

The scooter is offered in a vibrant palette including Neon Sunburst, Stratos Blue, Lunar Grey, Stellar Silver, Cosmic Titanium, and Martian Copper, aimed at younger, style-conscious buyers.

What this means

By launching the Orbiter, TVS is betting on two things: India’s rapid EV adoption and the need for youth-centric, feature-rich scooters that go beyond being just affordable commuters. With its blend of design, technology, and practicality, the Orbiter sits as a parallel option to the iQube rather than a replacement, potentially helping TVS grow its already strong footprint in the EV segment.

