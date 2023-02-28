HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles This Tesla Gigafactory Production Rate Reaches 4,000 Model Y Per Week

This Tesla Gigafactory production rate reaches 4,000 Model Y per week

Tesla's Giga Berlin production plant is claimed to have reached the manufacturing milestone of making 4,000 units of Model Y every week, which means the German facility is capable of rolling out 200,000 units of the electric crossover every year. The EV manufacturer tweeted this new production milestone achievement on Monday. This feat comes after the automaker started its third shift at the Brandenburg plant in Grünheide near Berlin in January.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Feb 2023, 16:44 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
At the current rate, Tesla's Giga Berlin production facility can roll out roughly 200,000 units of Model Y crossovers per year. (AFP)
At the current rate, Tesla's Giga Berlin production facility can roll out roughly 200,000 units of Model Y crossovers per year. (AFP)
At the current rate, Tesla's Giga Berlin production facility can roll out roughly 200,000 units of Model Y crossovers per year. (AFP)
At the current rate, Tesla's Giga Berlin production facility can roll out roughly 200,000 units of Model Y crossovers per year.

Following the announcement of achieving the 4,000 units production milestone at the Giga Berlin facility, Tesla CEO Elon Musk congratulated the workers of the plant. Interestingly, this achievement for the automaker comes at a time when the company is aiming at a larger production number in order to strengthen its grip in the global electric car market, especially at a time when it is going through a barrage of difficulties, among which is the lacklustre stock market performance in 2022. With this vehicle rollout rate, Tesla aims at a production rate of 5,000 units per week at its Giga Berlin factory, which would roughly translate to around 250,000 units annually.

Also Read : Tesla Cybertruck prototype spotted with black cover and glass roof

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqb
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable | Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder | Not Applicable cc | Electric | Automatic
₹74.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

Interestingly, Tesla's Giga Berlin factory achieved a production rate of 3,000 units of Model Y every week in December last year, and within two months, it has been able to ramp up the rate by 1,000 units more, which indicates the automaker is increasing its production pace quickly. On December 18 last year, the automaker announced achieving 3,000 units of production per week at the Giga Berlin, after registering the 1,000 units per week milestone on June 18 and the 2,000 units per week milestone in October last year.

Previously, because of the low initial production rate, Tesla CEO Elon Musk dubbed the new plants in Germany and in Texas as "gigantic money furnaces." However, moving forward, both the plants have started working much better, as Giga Texas reached a production rate of 3,000 units per week in December.

First Published Date: 28 Feb 2023, 16:44 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model Y electric car electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Dashcam
Installing a dashcam in your car is easy
2023_Hyundai_Verna_1676887083569
Get ready for these car launches in March
File photo used for representational purpose.
What's hurting UK car industry and why the pain may last
The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
79% OFF
pTron Tangent Duo Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Earphones, 24Hrs Playback, 13mm Driver, Deep Bass, HD Calls, Fast Charging Type-C Neckband, Dual Pairing, Voice Assistant & IPX4 Water Resistant (Black/Blue)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,899
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

A glimpse of the interior of the EV prototype shows a yoke-shaped steering wheel and head-up display being used by the K-Pop star.
Sony-Honda Afeela EV features in music video starring virtual K-Pop star
The new generation Honda City and Hyundai Verna are two of the upcoming cars to be launched in India in March. (Image courtesy: YouTube/Kamal Yadav and Instagram/car_secrets)
Honda City to Hyundai Verna: Five upcoming cars expected to launch in March
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spotted near manufacturer's HQ by Johnson Henry. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/johnsonhenryj1)
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spotted ahead of launch
Hyundai Verna in its new generation will wear a sleeker design including a new-look grille. (Image courtesy: Instagram/cars_world)
Hyundai Verna 2023 leaked ahead of launch. This is how it will look now
The Hero Xoom looks sporty and is quick to grab your attention with its H-shaped LED DRLs and sharp lines
Hero Xoom 110 scooter deliveries begin in India

Latest News

India could become a vehicle scrapping hub for South East Asia: Nitin Gadkari
India could become a vehicle scrapping hub for South East Asia: Nitin Gadkari
Tata Motors launches its first vehicle scrapping facility. Know more details
Tata Motors launches its first vehicle scrapping facility. Know more details
Alternative fuel made from cow dung runs vehicles in France
Alternative fuel made from cow dung runs vehicles in France
BMW finally launches iX5 Hydrogen as pilot fleet
BMW finally launches iX5 Hydrogen as pilot fleet
Man wins Lamborghini Huracan in lottery, crashes it to wreck within weeks
Man wins Lamborghini Huracan in lottery, crashes it to wreck within weeks

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city