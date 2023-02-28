This Tesla Gigafactory production rate reaches 4,000 Model Y per week

Tesla's Giga Berlin production plant is claimed to have reached the manufacturing milestone of making 4,000 units of Model Y every week, which means the German facility is capable of rolling out 200,000 units of the electric crossover every year. The EV manufacturer tweeted this new production milestone achievement on Monday. This feat comes after the automaker started its third shift at the Brandenburg plant in Grünheide near Berlin in January.

Following the announcement of achieving the 4,000 units production milestone at the Giga Berlin facility, Tesla CEO Elon Musk congratulated the workers of the plant. Interestingly, this achievement for the automaker comes at a time when the company is aiming at a larger production number in order to strengthen its grip in the global electric car market, especially at a time when it is going through a barrage of difficulties, among which is the lacklustre stock market performance in 2022. With this vehicle rollout rate, Tesla aims at a production rate of 5,000 units per week at its Giga Berlin factory, which would roughly translate to around 250,000 units annually.

Interestingly, Tesla's Giga Berlin factory achieved a production rate of 3,000 units of Model Y every week in December last year, and within two months, it has been able to ramp up the rate by 1,000 units more, which indicates the automaker is increasing its production pace quickly. On December 18 last year, the automaker announced achieving 3,000 units of production per week at the Giga Berlin, after registering the 1,000 units per week milestone on June 18 and the 2,000 units per week milestone in October last year.

Previously, because of the low initial production rate, Tesla CEO Elon Musk dubbed the new plants in Germany and in Texas as "gigantic money furnaces." However, moving forward, both the plants have started working much better, as Giga Texas reached a production rate of 3,000 units per week in December.

