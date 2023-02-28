Tesla Cybertruck prototype spotted with black cover and glass roof

Tesla Cybertruck has been in the public eyes for quite some time now and yet again the prototype electric vehicle has been spotted doing rounds at the company's new engineering headquarters in Palo Alto, California, Insideevs reported. This time the Cybertruck was spotted climbing a grassy incline clad in a new black tonneau cover and glass roof. This appears as a striking combination which appears as a beta prototype of the electric pick up truck.

Tesla has built a fleet of beta Cybertruck prototypes to test various different things ahead of the start of initial production, which is expected to begin this summer. Over the last few weeks, some of these prototypes have been spotted around California in different avatars.

The tonneau roof seen on the latest Cybertruck sighting looks different from the bed covers seen on previous prototypes. The earlier spotted prototypes came with bed covers that featured lighter colors– possibly made from a different material.

It is currently not known what the new cover is made from or if it's the final production version, but it looks good on the truck, especially in combination with the glass roof panel. The tonneau cover is expected to be automatically retractable.

Earlier, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had said that Cybertruck's tonneau cover will feature embedded solar cells, but it is not yet determined if that is the case. After the unveiling of the original Cybertruck prototype in late 2019, Musk said the production model would have a solar roof option that will add 24 kilometers to its range per day.

Not just the tonneau cover and the glass roof, the latest prototype also has functional left-side headlight and tailight while the right-side lights weren't working, and the front and rear light bars were not active either. Therefore, this particular prototype has more work to be done on its auxiliary electrical systems.

