This new semiconductor claims to increase EV range by 10%

Flosfia semiconductors reduce power loss to help drive electric vehicles 10 per cent further.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Aug 2022, 17:23 PM
An electric car is seen plugged in at a charging point for electric vehicles.

Kyoto University incubated startup Flosfia has developed a new semiconductor that is claimed to ramp up the range of electric vehicles by 10 per cent as compared to other cars using the current generation of chips, claims a report by Nikkei. The manufacturer claims that this is achieved by reducing power loss significantly.

The startup claims to be gearing up to mass produce the semiconductor that uses gallium oxide as a substrate. This results in around 70 per cent power loss reduction as compared to the other semiconductors available in the market. Apart from that, the enhancement of range by 10 per cent in electric vehicles means the EV can cruise more distance on a single charge. This means the range worry of the electric vehicle owners can be addressed significantly.

Range anxiety is a major reason that poses a bottleneck to the growth of electric vehicles. The lack of electric vehicle charging infrastructure adds to this. Electric vehicles and modern cars are largely dependent on software. Hence, chips play a crucial role in the overall operational activity of these vehicles. A significantly improved microchip could bring further improvement to the electric vehicle industry.

First Published Date: 24 Aug 2022, 17:23 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle
