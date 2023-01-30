HT Auto
This mini EV from Israel, with 180-km range, could be perfect for crowded India

In global cities where space crunch is a very real problem, bigger may not be necessarily better in the context of personal mobility options. And while scooters and bikes do provide the convenience of being nifty around crowded bends, comfort and safety take a back seat. But that is what Israeli electric vehicle (EV) startup City Transformer aims to address.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jan 2023, 10:03 AM
City Transformer CT-2 can seat a driver plus one, or him or her with cargo. (via REUTERS)
City Transformer CT-2 can seat a driver plus one, or him or her with cargo.

City Transformer has showcased a small urban EV called CT-2 and claims that while its battery power makes it free from emission, it is also nimble enough to negotiate city traffic and that its small proportions make it ideal for congested parking spaces. At just 1 meter wide - for reference, Tiago EV is 1.66 meter wide - the City Transformer CT-2 is narrow enough to fit itself into most alleys and bylanes. The company further claims that four such units can fit into the parking space of what would otherwise be taken by one conventional vehicle. "Is there a reason a person like you or me needs to maneuver in the city in a two-ton car and 600 kilograms of battery?" Chief Executive Asaf Formoza is quoted as asking by news agency Reuters. ""The B (small car) segment is vanishing because carmakers make more on SUVs, so there's going to be a huge void that us and others will look to fill."

At 450 kilos, the CT-2 weighs even less than the Tata Nano did.
At 450 kilos, the CT-2 weighs even less than the Tata Nano did.
On obvious lines, the City Transformer CT-2 isn't a family vehicle. At best, it can accommodate a driver plus a passenger or be used for last-mile delivery options. And this is where it may truly excel. Weighing just 450 kilograms which is less than the battery weight of some high-end EVs across the globe, this EV still manages to offer a claimed range of 180 kms. And in performance mode, it can touch a top speed of 90 kmph too.

City Transformer is looking to bring the model to mass production lines at some point in time late 2024 from a factory base in Western Europe. The hunt for a site is underway. The company is reportedly looking to first target European markets and speculation is that the CT-2 pricing could start at around $16,000 or approximately 13 lakh. This could go down lower if the company is able to gain subsidies for its customers. But should a compact EV like the City Transformer CT-2 also make way into India which now has the world's third largest auto industry?

