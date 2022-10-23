This Chinese province has more EV chargers than all of US

China has been promoting new energy vehicles very aggressively compared to any other country in the world.

The Chinese province of Guangdong has an extensive electric vehicle charging network, which is claimed to be significantly larger than all of the US. The Chinese province has built this extensive charging network for electric vehicles in an attempt to erase range anxiety and encourage electric car ownership in the region, claims a report by Bloomberg.

The report states that the coastal region, which borders Hong Kong, has built hundreds of thousands of public charging points for electric vehicles over the past few years. The report claims that as of September 2022, the region had 345,126 public EV chargers and 19,116 EV charging stations, making Guangdong the province with the largest electric vehicle charging network in China. It also claims that the EV charging network in the province more than doubled a year ago. This means Guangdong has around three times as many public EV chargers in the whole of the US.

This revelation comes at a time when the Chinese government has been pushing new energy vehicles and greener powertrain solutions in the automotive sector aggressively. Not only the Chinese government but several other governments across the world also are promoting electric mobility. They have emphasised building a robust charging network to support electric vehicles.

The US government has introduced an infrastructure law that has earmarked $5 billion to build a nationwide network of electric vehicle charging ports along major travel corridors in the country. Germany has earmarked $6.4 billion to support the electric vehicle charging industry. However, despite such an aggressive expansion strategy for the electric vehicle charging infrastructure network, the US and Europe have fallen well behind China in building the infrastructure.

According to a BloombergNEF analysis, 112,900 public EV chargers have been deployed across the US, and 442,000 public EV chargers have been installed by the end of 2021, compared to 1.15 million in China. In the past 12 months alone, China has added 592,000 public chargers for electric vehicles, claims the report. This marks more than the total number the US administration wants by 2030.

