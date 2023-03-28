Tesla's Giga Berlin reaches a new milestone, starts producing 5,000 cars weekly

Tesla has rapidly increased its production capacity, aligning with its CEO Elon Musk's vision to enhance its global market share. The latest milestone achievement for the company comes as it has started to produce 5,000 units of Model Y cars at the Giga Berlin plant. Tesla Giga Berlin currently is the only Gigafactory of the US EV manufacturer in Europe. It manufactures Model Y electric crossovers.

The automaker claims to have reached this milestone within one year of delivering the first car from the plant. Interestingly, Tesla has been facing multiple challenges with its Giga Berlin even before the plant started production of vehicles. While red tape culture reportedly delayed the plant's construction works, the auto company has been marred by controversies.

Environmental activists have complained that the automaker has been drawing an excessive amount of underground water for the plant. Also, they have complained the company has destroyed a vast amount of green forest. In fact, several environmental activists have recently vandalized one of the Tesla showrooms in Berlin while protesting against the automaker.

Giga Berlin hits 5k builds/week—1 year after delivering the first vehicles to customers pic.twitter.com/PZigSaSci5 — Tesla (@Tesla) March 25, 2023

Speaking about the Giga Berlin, after starting production in late 2021, Tesla initially aimed to produce 5,000 cars every week by the end of 2022. However, the goal was ambitious amid a continuing global supply chain disruption. Instead, the EV manufacturer announced that it had finished the year with a respectable production rate of 3,000 Model Y cars weekly at the Gigafactory Berlin.

At the end of February this year, the Giga Berlin factory reached a new milestone of 4,000 car production weekly. Just a month later, Tesla Gigafactory Berlin has managed to roll out 5,000 Model Y electric crossovers in a week. This comes as a major boost for the automaker, which has been aiming to raise its production numbers to reduce the waiting period significantly.

