Volkswagen plans to make 44,000 units of this EV in 2023

Volkswagen has set a big goal for itself this year
The automaker is aiming to manufacture 44,000 units of ID.Buzz electric van this year
The company has claimed that till now it has produced more than 32,000 units of ID.Buzz Pro and ID.Buzz Cargo
Volkswagen says that by next year, it will push the EV towards more substantial numbers
The brand calls the ID.Buzz EV its most emotional model till date
This electric vehicle is based on the automaker's Modular Electric Drive Kit
It comes in two variants, ID.Buzz and ID.Buzz Cargo
The interiors of these electric MPVs are made of sustainable materials
These EVs also feature innovative driver assistance systems