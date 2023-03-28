Volkswagen plans to make 44,000 units of this EV in 2023

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 28, 2023

Volkswagen has set a big goal for itself this year

The automaker is aiming to manufacture 44,000 units of ID.Buzz electric van this year

The company has claimed that till now it has produced more than 32,000 units of ID.Buzz Pro and ID.Buzz Cargo

Volkswagen says that by next year, it will push the EV towards more substantial numbers

The brand calls the ID.Buzz EV its most emotional model till date

This electric vehicle is based on the automaker's Modular Electric Drive Kit 

It comes in two variants, ID.Buzz and ID.Buzz Cargo

The interiors of these electric MPVs are made of sustainable materials

These EVs also feature  innovative driver assistance systems
Know more about Volkswagen ID.Buzz
Click Here