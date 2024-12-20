Tesla, world's biggest EV players, recalls humongous 700,000 units in US

Tesla has issued a recall order in the United States which covers as many as 700,000 of its electric vehicles in the country. As per local media reports, the potential issue in the affected Tesla cars pertains to the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System or TPMS.

The latest recall order is one of the largest - in terms of number of potential units affected - for Tesla anywhere in the world. The affected models reportedly include Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck. The first two models are the global best-sellers for the US-based company.

As per a Reuters report, the fault pertains to the possibility of TPMS warning light not illuminating between drive cycles. This despite low pressure in one or several of the tyres on the vehicle. As such, the issue could result in owners driving their Tesla cars with improperly inflated tyres which, in turn, could result in crashes or accidents.

TPMS is a basic but crucial safety features in several mass-market modern-day vehicles and ensure not just safety on the move but enhances range or mileage. It is common in both engine-powered cars as well as electric models.

Tesla's recent recall woes

Tesla is looking at closing calendar year 2024 on a high with CEO Elon Musk targeting more deliveries than the 1.81 million worldwide in 2023. But while the company has maintained its march, recall orders have been a pain point.

In August, a mammoth 1.68 million Tesla EVs were recalled in China alone to inspect and fix an issue with faulty latches. In September, 9,100 Model X units were recalled in the US to check an issue with the roof trim. In October, 27,000 Cybertruck units were recalled to check possible delay in feed from rear cameras on the central display screen. The Cybertruck, the latest EV from Tesla, has had several issues in the past months and while these may not have impacted its popularity, it has the potential of adversely affecting Tesla's image. "The people drawn to (the Cybertruck) don’t have quality of construction or safety at the top of mind," Ivan Drury, Director of Insights at Edmunds, was quoted as saying by Wired in a report published late November.

