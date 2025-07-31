Tesla to open dealership in Delhi-NCR next. Check out where it is going to be…

Tesla India is preparing to expand its presence in the country following the launch of its Mumbai experience centre. The carmaker has chosen Delhi’s Aerocity, near the IGI airport, as its dealership location. The construction of this second dealership is almost at its completion, as seen in a photo shared by an X user, and it is expected to be operational in the coming months. The carmaker's strategic location will allow it to serve potential buyers from multiple locations, including Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad.

Tesla recently entered the Indian market by launching its top-selling Model Y in India, starting at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The first dealership was inaugurated earlier this month at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The Model Y is available in both RWD and Long Range RWD variants. The high-end Long-Range variant is priced at ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

What does the Tesla Model Y offer?

Initially, Tesla is not offering full autonomous driving capabilities at launch; this feature will cost an additional ₹6 lakh. The company’s website notes that current features require active driver supervision, with over-the-air updates planned as the software evolves.

Design-wise, the Model Y adopts Tesla’s minimalist aesthetic in India, based on the Model 3 but with a higher stance, panoramic glass roof, and a sporty, coupe-like silhouette. The exterior features flush door handles, slim headlamps, and an aerodynamic shape focused on practicality.

In terms of specifications, the RWD version offers 60 kWh and 75 kWh battery options. The RWD model has a single electric motor producing approximately 295 hp. The 60 kWh battery provides a WLTP range of 500 km, while the long-range version offers up to 622 km. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds, and a 15-minute supercharge offers a range of approximately 238 to 267 km.

The Model Y will be available in 7 exterior colours and 2 interior trims in India. It comes equipped with a 15.4-inch front infotainment screen, an 8-inch rear display, power-adjustable front seats and steering column, dual-zone automatic climate control, 19-inch crossflow wheels, a fixed glass roof, acoustic glass, and a power rear liftgate.

