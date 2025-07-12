HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Releases First Teaser Ahead Of India Launch For The First Time

Tesla releases first teaser ahead of India launch for the first time

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jul 2025, 08:57 am
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • Tesla has teased its entry into India with a simple logo and 'Coming Soon' caption. Its first dealership will open in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, on July 15, alongside the launch of electric cars in the country. A second experience center is planned for New Delhi.

Tesla released the first teaser of their India entry on X.
Tesla released the first teaser of their India entry on X.
Get Launch Updates on
Tesla Model 3 arrow icon
Notify me

Tesla has released its first teaser on its social media. The teaser is quite simple, you can see the Tesla's logo and ‘India’ text, and the caption says ‘Coming Soon’. The brand is already prepping to inaugurate its first dealership in India. It will be located in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The first experience centre will open on July 15.

The electric cars have already landed in India, and we expect they are already in the experience centre because they were recently spotted being offloaded right outside the building.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
BatteryCapacity Icon82 kWh Range Icon 555 km
₹ 40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tesla Model Y (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model Y
Range Icon545 km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
BYD Seal
BatteryCapacity Icon 82.56 kWh Range Icon650 km
₹ 41 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon570 km
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The second experience centre by Tesla will be opened in New Delhi. The brand already has an office in Bangalore, and Tesla is also looking for warehouses in Karnataka and Gurugram.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2025, 08:57 am IST
TAGS: Tesla Model Y Model 3 electric cars electric vehicles EV Tesla India

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.