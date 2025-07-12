Tesla releases first teaser ahead of India launch for the first time

Tesla has released its first teaser on its social media. The teaser is quite simple, you can see the Tesla's logo and ‘India’ text, and the caption says ‘Coming Soon’. The brand is already prepping to inaugurate its first dealership in India. It will be located in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The first experience centre will open on July 15.

The electric cars have already landed in India, and we expect they are already in the experience centre because they were recently spotted being offloaded right outside the building.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Tesla Model 3 82 kWh 82 kWh 555 km 555 km ₹ 40 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tesla Model Y 545 km 545 km ₹ 70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched BYD Seal 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh 650 km 650 km ₹ 41 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tesla Model S 100 kWh 100 kWh 570 km 570 km ₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr Alert Me When Launched Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The second experience centre by Tesla will be opened in New Delhi. The brand already has an office in Bangalore, and Tesla is also looking for warehouses in Karnataka and Gurugram.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: