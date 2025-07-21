Tesla Model Y vs Kia EV6: Which premium electric SUV will you pick

The Indian EV space has gathered some serious momentum, and with Tesla officially introducing the Model Y at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom price), one would expect a significant shake-up. While the Model Y is entering a nascent market of premium electric crossovers, it is a market that is already acquainted with "premium" electric vehicles like the Kia EV6 , which received a meaningful update in January 2025.

Both the Model Y and the Kia EV6 are premium electric crossovers targeting early adopters, but they follow vastly different paths in terms of design, user experience, and drivetrain ideology. Here's a comprehensive comparison to understand how these two global EV icons stack up in the Indian context.

Tesla Model Y vs Kia EV6: Design

The Tesla Model Y is unambiguously a Tesla, built on the same platform as the Model 3 but with SUV dimensions. It adheres to Tesla's spare design philosophy, with its streamlined surfaces, flush door handles, and coupe profile. The lack of over-the-top creases and badging gives it a sleek, aerodynamic look, though some will critique its design as unflourished—particularly in a class that sometimes excels on road presence and visual drama.

Compared to that, the Kia EV6 is a more aggressive and expressive interpretation of electric mobility. Founded on Hyundai Motor Group's exclusive E-GMP platform, it has a low-slumped, wide-bodied stance with a cab-forward profile. The EV6 distinguishes itself with an aggressive front face, narrow DRLs, tautly sculpted sides, and a LED lightbar running the width of the rear. The 2025 update didn’t bring drastic styling changes but introduced subtle refinements like new alloy wheel designs and fresh colour options that subtly sharpen its visual appeal.

Tesla Model Y vs Kia EV6: Features

Tesla’s approach to cabin design in the Model Y is radically minimalistic. The entire interface is controlled via a 15-inch horizontal touchscreen mounted centrally on the dashboard. This display governs everything from navigation and music to vehicle settings and climate control, with no physical buttons or instrument cluster in sight.

Key features in the India-spec version include a panoramic glass roof, premium sound system, basic Autopilot (Tesla’s standard driver-assistance suite), wireless software updates, and real-time navigation data. However, one notable omission is smartphone integration—there’s no support for Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, which could be a drawback for users accustomed to mirroring apps.

The Kia EV6, in contrast, offers a more balanced interior experience, combining traditional controls with digital sophistication. The dashboard is anchored by dual 12.3-inch curved displays—one serving as the digital instrument cluster and the other as the infotainment screen. The infotainment unit supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with Kia’s native navigation and voice control systems.

Features such as a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, 360-degree surround view camera system, augmented reality head-up display, ventilated and powered front seats with cooling and heating, and wireless phone charging bring the EV6's interior game to the next level. Its ADAS system features forward collision avoidance, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitoring, all of which benefited from the 2025 update.

Tesla Model Y vs Kia EV6: Specs

The Tesla Model Y comes in two Indian trim levels: RWD and AWD. The RWD comes with one rear-mounted motor and is estimated to make about 296 hp with a stated WLTP range of 533 km. It sprints from 0–100 km/h in less than 6.9 seconds. The AWD model raises the stakes with two motors delivering more than 480 hp, allowing for a significantly faster 0–100 km/h in a mere 5.0 seconds and a comparative range of 514 km (WLTP). While Tesla has not disclosed battery sizes, global specifications suggest capacities of approximately 60–75 kWh, depending on the variant. Both variants support fast charging, but Tesla’s Supercharger network in India is still in its infancy.

Kia’s EV6 GT Line AWD matches up with a dual-motor setup, delivering 325 hp and 605 Nm of torque, with a 0–100 km/h time of 5.2 seconds. It uses a 77.4 kWh battery pack, offering an ARAI-certified range of 708 km, though real-world figures hover around 500–550 km. A key advantage is Kia’s 800V electrical architecture, allowing ultra-fast DC charging—from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes with a 350 kW charger. While such chargers are not widespread in India yet, the EV6 remains future-ready.

Tesla Model Y vs Kia EV6: Price

The Tesla Model Y is priced at ₹59.89 lakh for the RWD variant and ₹66.89 lakh for the AWD variant (ex-showroom). The RWD is priced at a reasonable access point into the Tesla world, but lacks performance. On the other hand, the AWD variant offers engaging performance and all-weather capability and is the most expensive of the three. Both the RWD and AWD variants will be a signature Tesla experience with technology, however, falls short on features like 360-degree cameras, ventilated seats, and phone connectivity that are increasingly standard and even expected in this space.

The Kia EV6 GT Line AWD is priced ₹65.97 lakh (ex-showroom). It falls in between the two variants of Tesla and is overall a better value package. Although the Kia EV6 GT Line AWD does not have the same straight-line performance as the Model Y AWD, you get better range, faster charge times, and better usability in the cabin. There is also a better service network across India with Kia and a more developed dealer support system. Overall, from a value proposition, the EV6 offers a better ev premium experience for Indian consumers.

