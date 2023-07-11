Tesla Model 3 survives scary tree crash, emerges almost unscathed. Details here

Tesla seems to have something to boast about its Model 3. A Tesla Model 3 has emerged almost unscathed despite an entire tree falling on the electric sedan. The incident took place in the Netherlands. A Twitter post has revealed how the Tesla Model 3 surprisingly survived a storm in the European country last week.

The Twitter post has shared pictures showing the Tesla Model 3 with a large tree lying on its roof, alongside storm debris scattered around it. In such cases, a car is likely to get crushed under the weight of a tree. However, this particular pure electric compact sedan is visibly almost undamaged. In the past several instances have been reported where trees have fallen on Tesla cars. But the latest incident seems a rare case where the EV was completely intact.

A friend from NL just parked his car, 2 min later he received an alarm notification in his phone, he checked sentry and found a full tree laying over his car, he was very lucky he was not inside, but he was even more impressed on the little impact on the car. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/6wONv6uDID — Ali Lakrakbi 🇲🇦 🚗🔌 (@alilakrakbi) July 5, 2023

The Tesla App reportedly notified the owner of the EV about the incident with an alarm, following which the owner used the sentry mode, which activates the car's cameras for remote surveillance. He found that a full tree was lying over his car. Also, nobody was injured in the incident, as the tweet reveals. From the outside, the only visible damage to the car is a slightly caved-in rear roof portion, while from the inside, the rear windshield appears completely shattered, with shards of glass lying on the rear parcel tray.

While the tree may not be the heaviest of the trees, but the incident is certainly worth highlighting the Tesla Model 3's structural strength. The EV remained one of the top safest cars for four consecutive years between 2019 and 2022 by the Insurance Institute For Highway Safety (IIHS). The EV manufacturer uses a mix of high-strength steel and ultra-high-strength steel for its cars' core structural components.

Back in 2018, Tesla claimed that in the event of a rollover, the Model 3's body structure can withstand roof-crush loads equivalent to more than four times its own weight and with very little structural deformation.

