Elon Musk drives a Tesla Cybertruck, looks ready to hit roads

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has driven a production-ready Tesla Cybertruck around Austin, and the billionaire has tweeted an image of the EV. He also said that it was fun to drive a pure electric pickup truck. His tweet comes just before months of Tesla Cybertruck's scheduled production commencement in September this year.

Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most awaited and most hyped electric vehicles in the world. The electric pickup truck was first showcased to the world back in November 2019. Since then, the EV production has been delayed numerous times. However, finally, the Tesla CEO has confirmed that it will enter production in September 2023. Initially, Tesla plans to manufacture the Cybertruck in a limited number in 2023 before scaling up the production from next year.

Just drove Cybertruck around Austin! pic.twitter.com/QN19Agqa7R — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2023

The image posted by Elon Musk shows the Tesla Cybertruck carrying the signature silhouette. Some interesting styling elements include the delta-shaped wing mirrors wearing shiny black caps. Also, there is a sleek LED strip positioned at the nose section of the front profile, while the chunky black skid plate and a single wiper on the massive windshield too are visible.

Replying to Musk's tweet, one user has posted an image of an ATV (All Terrain Vehicle) with a gun mounting turret on it. The Twitter user asked Musk if Tesla can add a turret attachment to the Cybertruck. Musk replied it can. This could be a hint that Tesla is thinking about a version of the Cybertruck for the armed forces as well, similar in line with the GMC Hummer EV, which is being considered for the US armed forces. Also, speaking of the experience of driving the Tesla Cybertruck, Musk has written in another tweet, that it was very fun.

