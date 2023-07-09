HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Elon Musk Drives A Tesla Cybertruck, Looks Ready To Hit Roads

Elon Musk drives a Tesla Cybertruck, looks ready to hit roads

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has driven a production-ready Tesla Cybertruck around Austin, and the billionaire has tweeted an image of the EV. He also said that it was fun to drive a pure electric pickup truck. His tweet comes just before months of Tesla Cybertruck's scheduled production commencement in September this year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jul 2023, 12:59 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has driven a production-ready Cybertruck around Austin. (Image: Twitter/Elon Musk)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has driven a production-ready Cybertruck around Austin. (Image: Twitter/Elon Musk)

Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most awaited and most hyped electric vehicles in the world. The electric pickup truck was first showcased to the world back in November 2019. Since then, the EV production has been delayed numerous times. However, finally, the Tesla CEO has confirmed that it will enter production in September 2023. Initially, Tesla plans to manufacture the Cybertruck in a limited number in 2023 before scaling up the production from next year.

Also Read : Tesla Model Y becomes marginally pricier in this country. Details here

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqe
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqb
₹74.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Ux 300e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus Ux 300e
₹75 - 85 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
₹ 75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The image posted by Elon Musk shows the Tesla Cybertruck carrying the signature silhouette. Some interesting styling elements include the delta-shaped wing mirrors wearing shiny black caps. Also, there is a sleek LED strip positioned at the nose section of the front profile, while the chunky black skid plate and a single wiper on the massive windshield too are visible.

Replying to Musk's tweet, one user has posted an image of an ATV (All Terrain Vehicle) with a gun mounting turret on it. The Twitter user asked Musk if Tesla can add a turret attachment to the Cybertruck. Musk replied it can. This could be a hint that Tesla is thinking about a version of the Cybertruck for the armed forces as well, similar in line with the GMC Hummer EV, which is being considered for the US armed forces. Also, speaking of the experience of driving the Tesla Cybertruck, Musk has written in another tweet, that it was very fun.

First Published Date: 09 Jul 2023, 12:59 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Cybertruck electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 279 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.