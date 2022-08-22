HT Auto
Tesla Giga Texas achieves a new milestone, produces 1,000 Model Y in a week

Tesla's Giga Texas produces two versions of the Model Y - powered by 4680-type and 2170-type batteries.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Aug 2022, 15:29 PM
Tesla has achieved a new production milestone. The EV manufacturer's Giga Texas plant that is ramping up the production of the Model Y crossover has achieved the milestone of producing 1,000 units every week, claims Drive Tesla. This same rate of production was achieved by the Giga Berlin Brandenburg plant in June this year. Since the production of the Model Y started at Giga Texas back in April this year, it took four months to reach the milestone.

The report has revealed a photo shared on Snapchat by a Tesla employee. The photo shows the shape of the Tesla Texas plant, the company's logo, the number of 1,000 cars produced and the signatures of the employees involved in the ramp-up.

The Giga Texas plant of Tesla is envisioned for significantly higher output, above 250,000 Tesla Model Y per year, according to the 2022 Q2 report. Hence, it can be just the beginning of the production ramp and the touching of a new manufacturing milestone.

Currently, the Tesla Giga Texas facility produces two versions of the Model Y crossover, which is the second bestselling car from the brand right next to the Tesla Model 3. These are - Tesla Model Y AWD with 4680-type cells and structural battery pack and Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD with 2170-type cells. The former one promises a 449 km range with 19-inch wheels or a 433 km range with 20-inch wheels. The latter one produces a 531 km range with 19-inch wheels or 512 km with 20-inch wheels.

 

First Published Date: 22 Aug 2022, 15:28 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model Y Model Y electric car electric vehicle electric mobility
