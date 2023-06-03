Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tesla discontinues Model S and Model X in these countries. Details here

Tesla has quietly discontinued the right-hand-drive (RHD) version of the Model S sedan and Model X SUV in Australia and New Zealand. The electric car manufacturer's move has sparked anger among the potential buyers in these countries who have booked the Model X and Model S. However, the automaker has said that these affected buyers can now opt for a refund or buy the Tesla Model 3 or Model Y instead.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Jun 2023, 11:05 AM
Discontinuation of the Tesla Model S and Model X has sparked anger among the potential buyers who made reservations for these EVs.

Tesla's website in Australia and New Zealand show a straightforward notice on top stating that the Model S and Model X are unavailable for order and the specs displayed are of US models. This move comes in the wake of Tesla's decision to stop manufacturing RHD versions of the Model X and Model Y. The automaker cited the reason as mechanical and logistical hurdles.

Australia and New Zealand are not the only countries, Tesla is also implementing similar measures in other RHD markets, including UK, Ireland, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore. Following Tesla's decision to discontinue the Model S and Model X in Australia and New Zealand, several buyers have expressed their anger on social media, which is understandable as some of them have been waiting for their booked vehicles since 2020.

In the markets where Tesla was selling the RHD versions of its cars, the auto company continues to sell the LHD models, however. The car manufacturer's Japanese and British websites mention that the Model X and Model S are still available in the UK, Ireland, Thailand and Japan, albeit in LHD configuration.

In the UK, the electric car brand is offering reservation holders the option to purchase LHD versions of the Model S and Model X, switch to the RHD version of Model 3 or Model Y, or cancel orders altogether for a complete refund. The same strategy has been taken for the Australian and New Zealand markets as well.

First Published Date: 03 Jun 2023, 11:05 AM IST
