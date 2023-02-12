Tesla Cybertruck spotted in wild with different facia. Details here

Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most awaited electric vehicles in the world. The Cybertruck is scheduled to enter production in mid-2023 after a long delay. The pure electric pickup truck has been spotted again before it enters production, and the latest prototype looks different from the previous ones. The latest model looks more compact and with relatively shorter ground clearance.

What's interesting is that every time a Tesla Cybertruck prototype is spotted in the wild, they appear distinctive from others. It could be because the automaker is exploring different features and styling elements for its final production-spec Tesla Cybertruck. However, the automaker remains tight-lipped about these speculations.

Interestingly, these speculations come in line with Tesla CEO Elon Musk's confirmation that the EV manufacturer still has some tweaking to do before it sends the Cybertruck to the production line. Now the automaker seems to be experimenting with the final design, and it could reveal the official and final design of the EV at its upcoming Investor Day.

The latest prototype spotted in the wild shows the Tesla Cybertruck has delta shaped wing mirrors, which are unique. Tesla CEO claimed that this can be removed by the owner. This EV comes with a different light bar setup, which appears more in line with the original model that was unveiled. This makes the front fascia slightly different looking than the previous prototypes.

Apart from that the overall shape too looks compact. Also, it has a huge wiper blade at the left of the windshield, which Elon Musk hinted would be going away. Interestignly, the previous prototypes spotted in the wild had no such wiper blade. However, besides these subtle changes, no other distinctive major styling element is visible.

Meanwhile, talking about the latest prototype of the Tesla Cybertruck, Elon Musk has claimed that it will change the look of the roads.

