Tesla Cybertruck deliveries to begin in the third quarter of 2023: Elon Musk

The long-awaited Tesla Cybertruck will start heading to customer homes by the end of the year. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that deliveries of the Cybertruck electric pick-up will commence in the third quarter of 2023. The all-electric offering was first unveiled in 2019 amidst much fanfare but the automaker has missed several deadlines as far as deliveries are concerned.

Updated on: 20 Apr 2023, 15:52 PM
Tesla Cybertruck will have a high-end four-motor version, says Elon Musk.
Elon Musk was speaking at the 2023 Tesla Earnings Conference Call, where he confirmed the development. He said, “Regarding the Cybertruck, we continue to build Alpha versions of the Cybertruck on our pilot line for testing purposes. It's a great product, and we're completing the installation of the volume production line at Giga Texas, and we're anticipating having a delivery event, a great delivery event probably in Q3."

Also Read : Tesla Cybertruck spotted again with new steel wheels and testing equipment

The Tesla Cybertruck will be made from ultra-hard cold-rolled stainless steel patented by the automaker
This places the Tesla Cybertruck delivery event sometime in August or September this year. The electric pick-up remains one of the most polarising designs in the automotive world in recent times. At its unveil four years ago, Tesla said that the electric off-roader will be made from ultra-hard cold-rolled stainless steel patented by the automaker. The model also promises to come with Tesla armoured glass made out of polymer-layered composite.

The Tesla Cybertruck’s cabin will come with a 17-inch touchscreen system with a new user interface and can seat up to six people. Tesla claims its electric pick-up can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds and promises up to 800 km of range on a single charge. The model will also come with an adaptive air suspension that will offer a more pliant ride and can be lowered or raised by four inches.

Tesla is expected to reveal the exact specifications and prices of the Cybertruck at the delivery event. Going by the automaker's history, expect a few vehicles to be delivered at the event while actual deliveries could be a few months down the line. Production and supply chain constraints will play a crucial role in deciding how quickly Tesla ramps up the Cybertruck's delivery.

First Published Date: 20 Apr 2023, 15:52 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Cybertruck Tesla Cybertruck delivery Tesla
