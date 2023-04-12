Tesla Cybertruck spotted again with new steel wheels and testing equipment

As Tesla Cybertruck is nearing production, an increasing number of prototypes of the electric pickup truck are being spotted. The latest spotting came from near the EV company's factory in Fremont in California. The test mule spotted was equipped with different steel wheel rims, which were not seen before, and it also had several wires taped to its body. However, despite the new wheel rims and the wires taped to the exterior, the design of the car, along with various other styling elements, was the same as other prototypes.

Cybertruck Owners Club has first revealed the image of the latest Tesla Cybertruck prototype. It claims the prototype was spotted on 6th April 2023 at the Fremont factory of Tesla. The post also revealed that the Cybertruck prototype was equipped with Wheel Force Transducers attached to the steel wheel rims.

The Wheel Force Transducer is a multi-axial precision measuring system that captures three force factors and moments on a rotating wheel. It is designed to be used in the development and testing of complete chassis and chassis components of different vehicles such as passenger cars or SUVs. Even commercial vehicles, racing cars and industrial vehicles use the device. During the testing, a wheel force transducer replaces a standard wheel and measures the forces and moments acting on the tyre contact patch.

In this case, it was clear that the automaker was testing how the car would perform in real-world driving conditions as it was fine-tuning the EV before starting mass production.

This comes as the latest addition to the list of Cybertruck prototype spotting, which has increased significantly over the last few months, as the auto company is gearing up to roll out the electric pickup truck in a few months after a prolonged wait since November 2019. What's most interesting is that the Tesla Cybertruck prototypes are always spotted with something new.

