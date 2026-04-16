Tata Motors supplies electric airport coaches to Air India SATS, Delhi deployment begins

Tata Motors has begun supplying a new batch of electric airport passenger coaches to AISATS, with the first two units now earmarked for deployment at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The delivery marks the start of a larger 21-unit order that will be rolled out across multiple airports in phases.

The electric coaches are part of a confirmed order placed by AISATS with Tata Motors. While the first two units have been handed over, another eight are scheduled for delivery later this month. The remaining vehicles will follow in stages over the coming months, covering deployments in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram.

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Expanding electric commercial portfolio

The latest supply adds to Tata Motors’ growing presence in the electric commercial vehicle space. The company has already deployed over 3,000 electric buses across Indian cities, primarily for public transport roles. The airport coach application represents a more specialised use case, where vehicles operate within controlled environments and require consistent uptime.

Designed for airport operations

These electric passenger coaches are intended for airside and landside movement of passengers between terminals and aircraft. Compared to conventional diesel-powered units, they operate with lower noise levels and no tailpipe emissions, which is relevant in high-traffic airport zones.

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Deployment and operational setup

The initial units will begin operations in Delhi, with further deployments planned as deliveries progress. Alongside vehicle supply, Tata Motors is expected to support integration requirements such as charging infrastructure and maintenance planning in coordination with AISATS and airport operators.

Ramanathan Rajamani, CEO of AISATS, said: “Electrifying our airside and landside transport fleet is a key pillar of AISATS’ sustainability roadmap and our commitment to supporting India’s net-zero ambitions. These new electric airport passenger coaches from Tata Motors will enable cleaner, quieter and more efficient passenger movement, starting with Delhi and soon extending to our other stations. We are honoured that this journey is being flagged off in the august presence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath, and the Chairman of the Tata Group, Shri N Chandrasekharan, at the Lucknow plant, highlighting the importance of green mobility for India’s aviation ecosystem."

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