Tata Motors crosses 10 lakh CV production mark at Lucknow plant

Tata Motors has rolled out its 10 lakhth commercial vehicle from its Lucknow facility, marking over three decades of manufacturing operations in Uttar Pradesh. The milestone reflects the scale the plant has achieved over the years, both in terms of production and its contribution to the local economy.

Interestingly, the 10 lakhth vehicle was an electric bus. That detail is important, because it shows where things are headed. Commercial vehicles in India are gradually moving towards cleaner powertrains, and Tata Motors clearly wants to be at the centre of that shift.

The rollout event was attended by Yogi Adityanath and N. Chandrasekaran, along with senior officials from both the government and the company.

A plant that has grown with the market

The Lucknow facility started operations in 1992 and has since become one of Tata Motors’ key commercial vehicle manufacturing hubs. Spread across roughly 600 acres, it produces a wide mix of trucks and buses, including electric and fuel cell-based vehicles.

The plant has an annual capacity of over one lakh units and supplies vehicles not just within India but also to export markets. Over time, it has also adopted automation and digital manufacturing processes to improve consistency and efficiency on the production line.

More than just production numbers

Beyond output, the facility plays a role in employment and skill development in the region. It supports over 8,000 jobs directly, while also sustaining a larger supplier network that includes MSMEs.

Tata Motors has also been running training programmes aimed at building a skilled workforce. These focus on giving young people practical, industry-ready skills rather than just theoretical exposure. There has also been a push towards improving workforce diversity, with more women and opportunities for people with disabilities.

Sustainability in focus

From an environmental standpoint, the plant operates on renewable energy and is water positive. These are not small claims, especially for a facility of this scale, and they reflect how manufacturing setups are being reworked to meet stricter sustainability expectations.

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