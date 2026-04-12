Tata Prima E.55S electric truck deliveries begin for zero-emission freight duties

Tata Motors has initiated deliveries of its Prima E.55S electric prime mover to BillionE Mobility, while also securing a fresh order for 250 additional units. The development marks a step forward for electric heavy-duty commercial vehicles in India, particularly across long-haul freight operations.

The initial batch of trucks will be deployed across key logistics corridors, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi NCR, and Haryana. These vehicles will be used for transporting industrial goods such as steel and cement, marking a shift towards electrification in core freight segments.

Alongside the deliveries, BillionE Mobility has outlined plans to scale its electric truck fleet significantly over the next 6 to 18 months, targeting a total deployment of up to 1,500 heavy-duty vehicles. The additional 250-unit order is part of this broader expansion.

The Prima E.55S is based on Tata Motors’ i-MoEV electric vehicle architecture and features an integrated e-axle setup. It is powered by a 450 kWh battery pack, which the company claims is among the largest in its segment, enabling a range of up to 350 km on a single charge. The truck also incorporates regenerative braking and supports dual-gun fast charging.

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On the hardware front, the electric prime mover comes equipped with a 3-speed auto-shift transmission and a suite of safety and driver assistance systems. These include a driver monitoring system, lane departure warning, tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control, and an electronic braking system, with optional ADAS functionality.

The model is positioned to address the requirements of long-haul logistics, with a focus on uptime, operational efficiency, and total cost of ownership. Tata Motors is also supporting these deployments through its broader EV ecosystem, including service infrastructure and fleet management solutions.

The rollout of the Prima E.55S and the additional order from BillionE Mobility reflect growing adoption of greener solutions in the heavy commercial vehicle segment, particularly as fleet operators explore alternatives to conventional diesel-powered trucks for inter-city operations.

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