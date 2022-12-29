HT Auto
Tata Motors reaches a new milestone, delivers 50,000 electric cars

Tata Motors on Thursday announced that it touched a new milestone by delivering the 50,000th electric car. The specific model was a Tata Nexon EV, which was delivered to the Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran. The homegrown car brand has announced this on its social media platform. The carmaker currently sells three different electric cars in India, which are Tiago EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV. The Nexon comes in two different variants, Nexon EV Max and Nexon EV Prime.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Dec 2022, 17:11 PM
Tata Nexon EV is the automaker's bestselling electric car.
The Nexon EV comes as the bestselling electric car of the automaker. Also, it is the top-selling electric car in India as well, competing with rivals such as MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV. The upcoming Mahindra XUV400 too sits in the same segment. The Tata Nexon EV has helped the auto manufacturer to grab the lion's share in the Indian electric car market, which has been growing at a fast pace over the last few years.

The Tata Nexon EV Max promises a 437 km range on a single charge, thanks to a 40.5 kWh battery pack. The Nexon EV Max was introduced earlier this year in May in an attempt to increase the power and range of the popular electric compact SUV. The EV comes priced between 17.74 lakh and 19.24 lakh (ex-showroom). This comes as a high-end variant of the Nexon EV, while the lower variant is the Nexon EV Prime.

After witnessing success with the Nexon EV, Tata Motors introduced the Tigor EV and Tiago EV as well, which come with identical designs as the internal combustion engine-powered iterations of the compact sedan and the hatchback. The Tiago EV and the Tigor EV are currently the two most affordable electric cars in India.

First Published Date: 29 Dec 2022, 17:11 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Tata Nexon EV Tata Nexon EV Max Tata Nexon EV Prime Tata Nexon electric car electric vehicle
