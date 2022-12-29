HT Auto
WagonR to Nexon: India’s best-selling hatchback, sedan, MPV and SUV in 2022

After the two Covid-affected years, 2022 has been sort of a turnaround for the auto industry with sales slowly but steadily picking up to the pre-Covid levels. While there are still challenges like supply chain issues yet to be fully resolved, the sector hopes 2023 will turn out to be even better than 2022. Indian auto industry clocked highest sales in its history last month, witnessing a year-on-year growth of 26 per cent, while during the festive month of October saw sales soar by 28 per cent.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Dec 2022, 15:33 PM
Maruti WagonR (top) has been the best-selling car in India in 2022. It has also been the leader in the hatchback segment. Tata Nexon (bottom) emerged as India's best-selling SUV this year.
Among all four-wheeler segments, SUVs have replaced the small car or hatchbacks as the backbone of sales for the industry with an overall share of more than 40 per cent. While sedans are yet to recover from the rise of SUVs, three-row MPVs have also become popular at a time when personal mobility gained prominence amid Covid restrictions and increased travel by road.

We pick this year's best-selling cars in each of the segments - hatchback, SUV, sedan and MPV - based on the sales figures between January and November.

Best-selling hatchback of 2022: Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Hatchbacks in India may have given away their position as India's most loved body type to SUVs, but some of the best-selling vehicles remain the small cars. Maruti Suzuki WagonR not only topped the hatchback segment, but was also India's best-selling car this year. Since January, Maruti Suzuki sold 2,07,136 units of WagonR till November. With a clear lead over its siblings like the Swift or Baleno, the boxy hatchback from India's largest car manufacturer is likely to end the year on top of the sales chart.

Best-selling SUV of 2022: Tata Nexon

The year of the SUVs belong to the sub-compact Nexon from Tata Motors. Available in both ICE and electric vehicle avatar, Nexon has been the biggest success story for Tata this year. Till last month, Tata Motors sold 1,56,225 units of Nexon, including EVs, this year. Going by the trend, Nexon is almost sure to end the year on top as India's best-selling SUV. It has contributed nearly a half of all SUVs Tata Motors sold this year, and has helped the carmaker to emerge as the top SUV maker in 2022 with 3.26 lakh units over Mahindra and Mahindra.

Best-selling sedan of 2022: Maruti Suzuki Dzire

With the advent of compact and sub-compact SUVs in the Indian market, the good old sedans have somewhat lost its charm and slipped down the sales charts in the last few years. Though several carmakers continue in their efforts to revive the segment with newer and hi-tech models, the leader in the segment remains a sedan that was launched back in 2016. Dzire's consistency in sales is a case in study given that Maruti has not had introduced any facelift or upgrade version of the car in the last six years. Since January, Maruti has sold 1,47,922 units of Dzire and is likely to remain India's favourite sedan in 2022.

Best-selling MPV of 2022: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Multi-purpose vehicle, or MPVs, have always been the car for large families or for cab operators. 2020 was the year when things started to change for the better. Under Covid-related restrictions, Indians chose road over rail or air as preferred mode of travel to avoid the virus. For the past two years, the trend persists and it shows in the rising number of MPVs and its sales in the country. This year, Maruti Suzuki launched the new generation Ertiga, and it remains a hit among buyers even when others are focussed to launch MPVs with SUV styling to attract more customers. Maruti Suzuki sold 1,21,611 units of the three-row MPV which rivals the likes of Renault Triber, Kia Carens among others.

First Published Date: 29 Dec 2022, 15:33 PM IST
TAGS: WagonR Ertiga Dzire Nexon Maruti Suzuki Tata Motors
