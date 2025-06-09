Tata Harrier EV offers a host of features over Mahindra BE 6. Key things you must know

Tata Harrier EV is the latest entrant in the electric SUV block in the Indian passenger vehicle market.

Tata Motors has launched its latest electric SUV, Harrier EV, in India at an introductory starting price of ₹21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The upmarket electric SUV comes, strengthening the homegrown auto major's grip in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, where Tata Motors is already leading the pack with its range of products such as Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV.

While the Tata Harrier EV joins the abovementioned siblings rejuvenating the EV space, it challenges the rivals such as Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6, among others. The Tata Harrier EV has received a plethora of features, and many of them are segment-leading.

If you are planning to buy an electric SUV in the above ₹20 lakh segment and feeling confused between the Tata Harrier EV and Mahindra BE 6, here is a guide detailing the key features the Tata SUV gets over its rival from Mahindra.