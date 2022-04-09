HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Curvv Concept: Five Key Highlights

Tata Curvv concept: Five key highlights

Tata Curvv SUV concept is the automaker's first SUV coupe attempt.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Apr 2022, 03:42 PM
The Tata Curvv production model is likely two years away from now.
The Tata Curvv production model is likely two years away from now.
The Tata Curvv production model is likely two years away from now.
The Tata Curvv production model is likely two years away from now.

Tata Motors has unveiled its new electric vehicle in concept form, christened as tata Curvv. The homegrown auto company has already grabbed the pole position in the Indian SUV space with its range of SUVs of different sizes. The company aims to further strengthen its grip in the segment with more innovative products. As a result of that strategy, the Tata Curvv concept is here.

Here are five key highlights of the all-new Tata Curvv concept.

EV first approach

Tata Curvv SUV is confirmed to come with an electric first approach and subsequently, iCE variants will follow. In that case, Tata Motors will be the first brand in India to launch an SUV with anelectric variant first. Also, Tata Curvv will be the first car in India to come with an electric variant first, followed by internal combustion engine-powered variants.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 13.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 17.19 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tata's first coupe SUV

Tata Motors has improved its car designs significantly in the last few years through its Impact styling philosophy. The tata Curvv comes as the brand's first-ever coupe SUV concept. Previously, Mahindra showcased its XUV Aero concept at the 2016 Delhi Auto Expo, which is yet to materialize.

A suave premium design

Tata Curvv concept appears with a unique design that catches attention at the very first glance. The SUV concept looks inspired by Tata Punch sub-compact SUV from the front, while the rear of the car appears to have drawn influence from the Tigor sedan. The sleek delta-shaped LED lamps, wide LED strip, crafted front fascia, sporty alloy wheels, sleek LED taillights, and suave sloping coupe roofline are some of the design elements on the exterior that enhances its visual appeal.

Premium feature-packed cabin

The cabin of Tata Curvv SUV concept comes as a compact but spacious one, claims the automaker. It gets a dual floating island digital display at the dashboard with one acting as a touchscreen infotainment system and another as an instrument cluster. The concept ditches conventional knobs and dials and shifts to touch panels. Seats and upholsteries are claimed to focus on sportiness.

Technology first approach

Tata Motors claims that the Curvv SUV concept has been designed with a technology-first approach. It gets a new steering wheel that gets an illuminated brand logo instead of the conventional embossed logos. Also, the steering wheel gets touch panels instead of conventional buttons. The dashboard and other parts of the SUV concept too focus on the digital approach.

First Published Date: 09 Apr 2022, 03:42 PM IST
TAGS: Tata tata Motors tata Curvv electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
CNG prices have been hiked in Delhi by 80 paise on Friday, increasing it by ₹4 per kg in the last few days.
Driving in CNG cars in Delhi NCR becomes more expensive: Check new rates
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Hero Splendor range becomes dearer. Select variants discontinued
Hero Splendor range becomes dearer. Select variants discontinued
BMW, MINI to use sustainably produced aluminium wheels from 2024
BMW, MINI to use sustainably produced aluminium wheels from 2024
Nissan unveils prototype of solid-state battery production facility
Nissan unveils prototype of solid-state battery production facility
Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross get bigger touchscreen infotainment system
Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross get bigger touchscreen infotainment system
Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu V-Cross: Specification comparison
Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu V-Cross: Specification comparison

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city