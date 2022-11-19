HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Slow To The Ev Game, Foreign Car Ventures In China Face Bleak Future

Slow to the EV game, foreign car ventures in China face bleak future

A slow roll-out of electric cars and continued adherence to internal combustion engine models is putting some of the world’s biggest automakers on the back foot in China, the largest market for cleaner vehicles.

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 19 Nov 2022, 09:44 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
A Tesla electric vehicle drives past a crossing in Shanghai, China. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
A Tesla electric vehicle drives past a crossing in Shanghai, China. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
A Tesla electric vehicle drives past a crossing in Shanghai, China. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
A Tesla electric vehicle drives past a crossing in Shanghai, China. (File Photo)

Among the joint ventures of major international players, the following 10 are at the bottom, ranking worst in terms of combustion-engine sales, according to CMB International Capital Corp. and using data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

As consumer appetite in China for EVs grows, the glory days for foreign automakers that continue to cling to gasoline-fueled models may be numbered. Stellantis NV’s announcement in July that it was shutting its only Jeep plant in the nation raised some unsettling questions about what the future holds for international manufacturers.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Kicks
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 13.9 kmpl
₹9.5 - 14.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r
3799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 8.47 kmpl
₹2.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

“It doesn’t matter if you’re local or foreign, whoever has more resolve in going electric, whoever moves faster will have a better market share," said Yale Zhang, the managing director of Shanghai-based consultancy Automotive Foresight. “If their EV roll-out is quick, JVs will still have a chance. If they continue at this pace, they’re not going to make it in time for the explosive growth window in the next few years."

Most global automakers have been far too slow with their electrification efforts, according to Zhang. While over half of the cars sold by Chinese brands in October were electric, EVs made up a paltry 4.6% of mainstream joint-venture brands’ sales.

Volkswagen AG, China’s best-performing foreign marque, only sold around 130,000 EVs in China from January through September, amounting to 7.6% of its total sales in the country, far behind the pace of EV uptake more broadly. Close to one-third of new cars purchased last month were new-energy vehicles, which includes plug-in hybrids and pure battery-electric cars, up from fewer than one in six a year ago.

Buyers in China are instead increasingly plumping for local EV brands that have competitive pricing, snazzy designs, and smart features such as in-car entertainment and autonomous driving. Homegrown marques — led by BYD Co. — accounted for almost 80% of EV sales in the first seven months of 2022, according to China’s Passenger Car Association.

To be sure, there is still a large market for internal combustion engine cars in China and not all foreign automaker JVs are struggling.

VW and Toyota Motor Corp. have seen a rebound in combustion-engine sales since June, driven by 60 billion yuan ($8.4 billion) of government tax rebates. October car sales for FAW-Volkswagen rose almost 10% from a year earlier, while GAC Toyota’s increased by 45.4% year-on-year. And two-thirds of China’s 15 best-selling carmakers this year are still foreign-local ventures.

“There are still JVs that have built strong brand images and accumulated large cash balances for reinvestment in China, such as luxury brands, leading Japanese brands and German brands," said Jing Yang, a Shanghai-based research director at Fitch Ratings Inc. “Conservative consumers will wait longer" before going electric due to range anxiety, a lack of charging facilities in some regions and because they want to hold out for more lasting technological breakthroughs, she noted.

International producers also still stand to benefit from having a domestic partner.

Although overseas automakers have been allowed to take full control of their Chinese ventures since January, abolishing a three decade-policy that mandated they operate in carmaking alliances with local competitors, this newfound freedom hasn’t seen many foreign automakers strike out on their own. (Tesla Inc. is the notable exception, being the only foreign car company able to play solo in China — one of the several concessions Elon Musk won from Beijing.)

While 30 years ago, it was China’s fledgling automotive industry that needed foreign knowledge, now, the roles are reversing. Chinese companies are currently much further ahead in the EV race, especially in their understanding of what local buyers are looking for, according to Shi Ji, a Hong Kong-based executive director with CMB International Capital. With annual sales of NEVs in China projected to reach 22.3 million by 2040 — one-third of worldwide NEV sales on BloombergNEF estimates — it’s a market global giants can’t afford to get wrong.

“In the short term we might see more EV joint ventures that want to leverage their Chinese partner’s know-how and their existing end-to-end EV supply chains," said Shi. “But that’s just a stopgap measure. In the long term, foreign automakers need to develop their own know-how and differentiate their EV products."

First Published Date: 19 Nov 2022, 09:44 AM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicle Electric car Tesla Volkswagen Nissan
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The Wuling Air EV has been decked up as the official car at the ongoing G20 Summit in Indonesia. MG Motor will base its upcoming affordable electric car in India on this.
MG Motor's upcoming EV to India is the official ride at G20 Summit in Indonesia
PMV_7
India's cheapest electric car is officially here!
File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Kia_Seltos_facelift_up
Kia Seltos facelift looks sportier, India launch likely in 2023
EICMA_2022_highlights
Top 5 two-wheelers showcased at EICMA 2022
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

This Mercedes comes straight out of Pandora
This Mercedes comes straight out of Pandora
Why is Delhi's public transport network overcrowded? HC seeks report
Why is Delhi's public transport network overcrowded? HC seeks report
Bizarre: Plane hits airport vehicle on runway, kills two occupants
Bizarre: Plane hits airport vehicle on runway, kills two occupants
Maruti Alto in CNG avatar: What it offers
Maruti Alto in CNG avatar: What it offers
Porsche celebrates 25 years of 996-generation 911
Porsche celebrates 25 years of 996-generation 911

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city