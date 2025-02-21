Royal Enfield Flying Flea showcased in India

Royal Enfield 's new electric sub-brand, Flying Flea, has unveiled its first electric model in India. Named the C6, this model draws inspiration from the original Flying Flea motorcycle that was utilized by the British Army during World War II. Initially presented in Milan, the Flying Flea C6 features a lightweight construction complemented by girder front forks.

The primary Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) of the Flying Flea C6 has been entirely designed internally, encompassing all physical and digital interfaces on the motorcycle. The manufacturer previously indicated that the VCU will enhance not only the motor's efficiency but also the overall riding experience through "subtle" modifications to the throttle, braking, and regenerative feedback. A majority of these controls will be available through a mobile application.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Features

The manufacturer has not disclosed extensive details regarding the battery and motor specifications of the Flying Flea C6; however, they have confirmed that the motorcycle will feature cornering ABS, cruise control, and traction control, along with various other electronic enhancements. Additionally, it will support charging via a standard household three-pin plug. The design of the motorbike also indicates the inclusion of advanced technologies such as LED lighting and a digital display.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Connected tech

The electric vehicle was prominently displayed at the Consumer Electronics Show 2025, during which the manufacturer revealed its collaboration with Qualcomm to facilitate real-time connectivity features for the motorcycles. As indicated in earlier reports, the electric two-wheeler is set to include Qualcomm's Snapdragon QWM2290 chipset. This technology will position the Flying Flea among the pioneering two-wheeler platforms to integrate connected services via the Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud Platform.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Riding modes

The Flying Flea is equipped with five pre-defined riding modes, allowing the rider to select from various options. Additionally, riders have the flexibility to customize the combinations of ride modes according to their specific needs and the terrain they are navigating. The integrated chipset further enhances functionality by enabling the system to identify and utilize a mobile phone as a smart key for unlocking and starting the vehicle.

