Royal Enfield took wrap off its first-ever electric bike Flying Flea C6

Published Nov 05, 2024

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 comes influenced by the WW2 era Flying Flea motorcycle

This retro-themed electric bike is built on an aluminium chassis

The battery pack sits in a magnesium casing, which claims to reduce weight and ensures better cooling for the battery

The Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 comes as an urban electric bike, meant for commuting in and around the city

The company says this electric bike is not meant for highway riding

The electric bike gets a round LED headlamp, round taillight and a circular TFT screen showing host of riding data

Royal Enfield has not revealed the perfromance figures of the electric bike

With this motorcycle, Royal Enfield has also debuted the Flying Flea sub-brand, meant for electric bikes

Under the sub-brand, Royal Enfield will launch more electric bikes across different body styles
