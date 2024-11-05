Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 comes influenced by the WW2 era Flying Flea motorcycle
This retro-themed electric bike is built on an aluminium chassis
The battery pack sits in a magnesium casing, which claims to reduce weight and ensures better cooling for the battery
The Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 comes as an urban electric bike, meant for commuting in and around the city
The company says this electric bike is not meant for highway riding
The electric bike gets a round LED headlamp, round taillight and a circular TFT screen showing host of riding data
Royal Enfield has not revealed the perfromance figures of the electric bike
With this motorcycle, Royal Enfield has also debuted the Flying Flea sub-brand, meant for electric bikes
Under the sub-brand, Royal Enfield will launch more electric bikes across different body styles