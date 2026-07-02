Planning to buy Tata Sierra EV? Battery and specifications explained

Tata Motors has finally launched the much-awaited electric SUV Tata Sierra EV , which comes as an all-electric iteration of the Tata Sierra that marked the revival of an iconic nomenclature in the country's automobile market. Launched at an introductory price of ₹18.79 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Sierra EV is available in six variants and two battery pack choices. The battery pack options for the SUV are 63 kWh and 75 kWh units, with the latter promising a maximum of up to 530 km C75 real-world range and 665 km MIDC-certified range.

If you are planning to buy the Tata Sierra EV but are not able to decide on the battery pack option, here is a quick and comprehensive guide detailing the battery pack options of the electric SUV and their specifications.

If you are planning to buy the Tata Sierra EV but are not able to decide on the battery pack option, here is a quick and comprehensive guide detailing the battery pack options of the electric SUV and their specifications.

Tata Sierra EV: Battery and specifications

Tata Sierra EV: Battery & specifications details Sierra EV 63 Sierra EV 75 Sierra EV 75 QWD Variant Pure, Adventure, Empowered Adventure, Empowered Empowered Battery pack 63 kWh 75 kWh Motor Single Rear: PMSM Single Rear: PMSM Dual Front: Induction Rear: PMSM Maximum power 235 bhp 206 bhp Front: 138 bhp Rear: 206 bhp Maximum torque 315 Nm 504 Nm Drivetrain RWD QWD (AWD) Ingress protection for motor & battery pack IP67 DC fast charging (20%-80%) 25 mins (above 110kW 260A charger input) 26 mins (above 120kW 330A charger input) AC fast charging (10%-100% using 7.2 KW charger) 9.3 hours 10.7 hours Maximum range (MIDC) 535 km 665 km 624 km Real-world range 440-460 510-530 480-500

Tata Sierra EV is available in two battery pack options: 63 kWh and 75 kWh, while there are two drivetrain options. The 63 kWh battery pack is exclusively available with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup, while the 75 kWh unit is available with both RWD and quad-wheel-drive (QWD) setups.

The Sierra EV 63 churns out 235 bhp peak power and 315 Nm of maximum torque, while the Sierra EV 75 RWD generates 206 bhp power and 315 Nm torque. The Sierra EV 75 QWD comes with a dual-motor setup. The front motor generates 138 bhp power, while the rear one churns 206 bhp. It pumps out 504 Nm of maximum torque.

The Sierra EV 63 promises a real-world range of up to 460 km on a single charge, while the real-world range for the Sierra EV 75 is up to 530 km. For the Sierra EV QWD, the real-world range is up to 500 km, as Tata Motors claims.

Speaking of charging, the 63 kWh battery pack can be topped up from 20% to 80% in around 25 minutes, while the 75 kWh battery pack takes about 26 minutes to reach the 80% charge level from 20%.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: