⁠Planning to buy the Kia Syros EV? Variant-wise features explained

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Kia Syros EV, the much-awaited electric SUV from the South Korean automaker, has been finally revealed officially in India ahead of its imminent launch. Kia has opened bookings for the Syros EV. Slated to be offered in seven trims and two powertrain options, the Kia Syros EV is expected to be launched in India next month. The Syros EV comes as a fully electric version of the Kia Syros, and it takes a major leap with the X-Line variant.
The variants of the Kia Syros are: HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTK+ ER, HTX ER, HTX+ ER, and X-Line ER. The battery options for the electric SUV are 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. It gets nine single-tone colour options: Ivory Silver Matte, Frost Blue, Gravity Grey, Pewter Olive, Magma Red, Ivory Silver Gloss, Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl, and Xclusive Matte Graphite.
If you have been planning to buy the Kia Syros EV and are wondering which variant to pick, which is, of course, subject to the pricing, but also dependent on what is being offered, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise features.
|Kia Syros EV: Variant-wise key features explained
|Variant
|Style (Exterior & interior)
|Technology & connectivity
|Comfort & convenience
|Safety
|HTK (42 kWh)
|HTK+ (42 kWh)
|HTX (42 kWh)
|HTK+ ER (Addition to HTK+)
|HTX ER (Addition to HTX)
|HTX+ ER (Addition to HTX ER)
|X-line ER (Addition to HTX+ ER)
Unlike the Kia Syros ICE model, which has witnessed a lack of feature proposition, the Kia Syros EV comes quite loaded with features right from the base variant. This strategy is expected to offer good value for money, even for the lower-spec variants.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.