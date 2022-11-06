HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Electric To Soon Deliver Electric Scooters Within 2 3 Days Of Placing Order

Ola Electric to soon deliver electric scooters within 2-3 days of placing order

Ola Electric customers can place orders by simply visiting the company's experience center, by ordering online or even during test rides.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Nov 2022, 15:22 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Customers taking deliveries of their new Ola electric scooters. (Twitter/bhash)
Customers taking deliveries of their new Ola electric scooters. (Twitter/bhash)
Customers taking deliveries of their new Ola electric scooters. (Twitter/bhash)
Customers taking deliveries of their new Ola electric scooters.

Ola Electric will soon start delivering electric scooters to its customers within two to three days of placing order, the company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced on Twitter. Starting next week, the electric vehicle maker will deliver to customers across India same day or within just few days. Though exact days will depend on time that it takes to register in a specific city.

Customers can place orders by simply visiting the company's experience center, by ordering online or even during test rides.

Also Read : Ola starts to roll out Move OS3 beta update for S1 scooters

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Pcx Electric (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Pcx Electric
₹1.45 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tvs Iqube Electric (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Iqube Electric
₹1.01 - 1.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Cfmoto Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Cfmoto Electric Scooter
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Suzuki Burgman Electric (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Burgman Electric
₹1.2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Cfmoto Electric Bike (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Cfmoto Electric Bike
₹2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Recently, the company became one of the fastest among EV makers in India to roll out one lakh units of electric scooters. The 1,00,000th unit was rolled out from the company's FutureFactory located in Tamil Nadu. Ola Electric currently is the largest electric two-wheeler manufacturing company in India with around 20,000 units sold in October alone.

Ola Electric had launched its first electric scooter back in August 2021. The EV maker started to roll out S1 and S1 Pro scooters from December last year. Ola currently offers the S1 electric scooter at a price of 99,999 and the S1 Pro at 1,39,999. The company also added the S1 Air, a new electric scooter model, recently at a price of 84,999 (all prices are ex-showroom). It is aimed at the more affordable electric scooters.

Customers can reserve the Ola S1 Air for 999 when the purchase window opens in February next year. The deliveries are expected to begin from April.

With nearly 70,000 units sold already since January this year, Ola Electric could aim to hit one lakh sales in 2022. If it manages to do that, Ola will become the first EV maker in India to hit the six-figure sales landmark in a calendar year.

First Published Date: 06 Nov 2022, 14:39 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric Ola electric scooter EV electric mobility electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected

Trending this Week

skoda_kushaq_octavia
Skoda sells more cars in India than China
CNG_Boot_Space_1579603511215
Top 6 CNG cars under 10 lakhs
petrol_diesel_india_1
Indians munched more miles during festive season

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 teased again
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 teased again
Check out this off-road Volkswagen concept EV
Check out this off-road Volkswagen concept EV
This Mercedes-Benz car will boggle your mind!
This Mercedes-Benz car will boggle your mind!
Give priority to entities having Int'l JVs to improve road safety: Nitin Gadkari
Give priority to entities having Int'l JVs to improve road safety: Nitin Gadkari
This BMW M 1000 R is road, racetrack ready
This BMW M 1000 R is road, racetrack ready

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city