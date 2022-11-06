Ola Electric to soon deliver electric scooters within 2-3 days of placing order

Ola Electric customers can place orders by simply visiting the company's experience center, by ordering online or even during test rides.

Ola Electric will soon start delivering electric scooters to its customers within two to three days of placing order, the company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced on Twitter. Starting next week, the electric vehicle maker will deliver to customers across India same day or within just few days. Though exact days will depend on time that it takes to register in a specific city.

Customers can place orders by simply visiting the company's experience center, by ordering online or even during test rides.

Also Read : Ola starts to roll out Move OS3 beta update for S1 scooters

Recently, the company became one of the fastest among EV makers in India to roll out one lakh units of electric scooters. The 1,00,000th unit was rolled out from the company's FutureFactory located in Tamil Nadu. Ola Electric currently is the largest electric two-wheeler manufacturing company in India with around 20,000 units sold in October alone.

Ola Electric had launched its first electric scooter back in August 2021. The EV maker started to roll out S1 and S1 Pro scooters from December last year. Ola currently offers the S1 electric scooter at a price of ₹99,999 and the S1 Pro at ₹1,39,999. The company also added the S1 Air, a new electric scooter model, recently at a price of ₹84,999 (all prices are ex-showroom). It is aimed at the more affordable electric scooters.

Customers can reserve the Ola S1 Air for ₹999 when the purchase window opens in February next year. The deliveries are expected to begin from April.

With nearly 70,000 units sold already since January this year, Ola Electric could aim to hit one lakh sales in 2022. If it manages to do that, Ola will become the first EV maker in India to hit the six-figure sales landmark in a calendar year.

First Published Date: