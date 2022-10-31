Ola starts to roll out Move OS3 beta update for S1 scooters

Earlier this month, during Diwali, Ola Electric had announced the Move OS3 software update which offers plethora of features for its electric scooters.

Ola Electric has started to roll out fresh software update to its customers over the air. The Move OS3 software update, which is being offered on both S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters, is being rolled out in a phased manner. The new software offers several new features, including some that were promised when the EV maker first launched its electric scooters in August last year. On Diwali this year, Ola Electric had announced that it will start rolling out the new software update to its customers soon.

Ola Electric announced the roll out of the beta version of Move OS3 through its social media platform. It said, “MoveOS 3 is all set to change the game by making your Ola S1 feature-heavy and future-ready. We've started the Beta rollout and will be rolling it out to in phases till launch." Ola had opened sign-up for Move OS3 on October 25.

Among the features offered in Move OS 3, the most awaited one was the hill hold control. This feature was promised by Ola in August 2021 when it launched the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. The feature helps to hold the scooter when it comes to a stop on an uphill. Till now, the scooter would roll back for some distance because it would take a second before registering the throttle input.

Another key feature introduced by Ola in Move OS3 is Proximity Unlock which helps the scooter to automatically unlock and lock. This will help a rider to start the scooter without having to enter the passcode or open the application.

For those who ride long or have range anxiety, Ola has introduced hypercharging features in its electric scooters in Move OS3. Using this, Ola electric scooter can benefit from Ola's Hyperchargers and recharge up to 50 kms of range in just 15 minutes. Ola currently has around 50 Hyperchargers which will be shown on the screen of the electric scooters.

Ola has also introduced other features like Party Mode. It helps sync the lights of the scooter to the tune of song played on the scooter. It will also offer sound of acceleration based on ride mode. With the help of Move OS3, customers will now have access to call alerts on the display, as well as auto-reply feature. Storing key documents will also be easier through Move OS3. Ola Electric has also made the scooters faster by updating the software. The company claims that the acceleration has been improved in the Sports Mode and the Hyper Mode.

