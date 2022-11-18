Ola Electric to open two showrooms in Bengaluru in next two weeks

Ola Electric is fast expanding its network of experience centres, or showrooms, in its efforts to go offline and offer a physical buying experience for its customers. The Tamil Nadu-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer has announced that two more such centres will be added in Bengaluru, one of its biggest markets in India, by the end of this month. The EV maker recently opened two more experience centres in Pune and Delhi among a few more around the country.

Ola Electric had earlier announced its plans to open around 100 showrooms across India by the end of this year. It is a major strategic shift by the EV maker since its launch in India in August 2021. Until now, Ola Electric used to deliver its e-scooters directly to the doorsteps of customers. The EV brand relied on online purchases of its products which did not offer physical experience of buying a vehicle, something Indians are used to in case of all other brands.

The showrooms, which are termed as ‘experience centres’, will have its electric scooters like S1, S1 Pro and the recently-launched S1 Air on display. This will help its customers to directly interact with Ola representatives before buying the products.

Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of the electric two-wheeler manufacturer, made the announcement which is seen as a shift in strategy from the EV brand. took to Twitter to highlight how these showrooms will enable more people to experience the company's battery-powered offerings. He had said, “Customers loving the convenience of online purchases and test rides - thousands a day and growing. Experience centres will enable even more people to experience our products!"

Ola Electric is currently the number one electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India based on sales volumes in October. Recently, it became the fastest in EV two-wheeler segment to roll out one lakh units of electric scooters. The 1,00,000th unit was rolled out from the company's FutureFactory located in Tamil Nadu.

