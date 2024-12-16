Ola Electric adds this new feature to its mobile application. Check what it is

Indian electric two wheeler maker, Ola Electric has had quite few controversies recently, mostly related to its customer service. In fact, majority consumer complaints received by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) against Ola Electric are related to poor service quality or delays in service schedules. In view of this, Ola Electric is now revamping its customer service application.

Ola Electric has been ramping up its efforts to improve customer service. It recently announced that the company plasn to expand its network in India

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and Founder, Ola Electric, recently announced that the company has added ‘service status’ feature to its Ola HyperService application. This means that the customers can now track real time service updates of their scooter on the application.

This is not the first time when Ola Electric has taken efforts to improve its service quality. The company recently announced its plans to expand its network in India to 4,000 showrooms by December 20. It currently has around 800 touchpoints in the country.

The company claimed that the new 3,200 showrooms will also come with service centres to address customer complaints. The EV maker also plans to train over one lakh third-party mechanics to increase the number of service personnel to address customer complaints.

Enhanced measures to improve customer service

According to reports, it has employed global consulting firm Ernst & Young (EY) to assist the EV maker in revamping its after-sales services, streamlining processes as well as managing spare parts and inventory for the next three months.

Ola Electric had also assured that it will take corrective measures to address the concerns raised by customers. One of the key steps assured by Ola is to ramp up production at its facility to deal with delivery timelines. It also plans to train over one lakh third-party mechanics to increase number of service personnel to address customer complaints.

Ola Electric's expansion move gains significance amid the recent controversy surrounding the EV maker's after sales and service record. It is currently under the scanner of the consumer watchdog CCPA for its alleged ‘violation of consumer rights, misleading advertisement and unfair trade practices’. The EV maker is currently being investigated by Bureau of India Standards (BIS) over alleged complaints from more than 10,600 customers.

As per latest reports, the CCPA has sought additional documents and information from Ola Electric to confirm the EV maker's claim that it has resolved most of the customer complaints. It sent an email to Ola Electric on December 4 to verify what Ola Electric claimed in its regulatory filing on October 22 as a reply to its show-cause notice.

