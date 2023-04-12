This EV manufacturer is offering chance to win Thailand trip for potential buyer

HT Auto
Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okaya EV has announced April offers. With every test drive of an Okaya e-scooter, consumers will receive discount coupons of popular brands and can avail benefits of up to 1,750. In addition to this, the customers who buy the scooter can win an assured cashback of up to 5000 or a trip to Thailand.

12 Apr 2023
Okaya EV Faast F4 in green shade. The electric scooter is priced at ₹1,13,999
This offer is applicable to all Okaya e-scooters, which come in both low and high-speed versions. As of now, the scooters are offered in six vibrant colours: Metallic Black, Metallic Cyan, Matte Green, Metallic Grey, Metallic Silver and Metallic White.

The offers on the test drives are till 30th April 2023. The customers would need to take a selfie of the test drive along with the dealer and publish the post on their Facebook/Instagram using #ridewithokayaev. The offer is valid only for customers who submit the test drive application/form through Facebook/Instagram. The customer will get a shopping voucher after completing the procedure.

Then there are the Okaya carnival offers. Customers can participate by purchasing an Okaya e-scooter from any of the Okaya dealers across the country. Customers will receive a link on their registered phone number. Via the link, they would be required to submit the details of their purchase. Customers will then receive a scratch card that will reveal their prize.

As of now, Okaya EV has five electric scooters on sale in the Indian market. There is Faast F4, Faast F3, Faast F2F, Freedum and Faast F2B. The most affordable scooter in the line-up is Freedum as it costs 74,899 whereas the flagship scooter of the brand is Faast F4 and which is priced at 1,13,999. Both prices are ex-showroom. All the scooters are powered with an LFP (Lithium iron phosphate) battery.

TAGS: Okaya EV EV electric vehicles Faast F4 Faast F3 Faast F2F Freedum Faast F2B
