New-generation ⁠BMW iX3 previewed ahead of debut, promises 800 km range

The upcoming BMW iX3 will be the brand’s first ‘Neue Klasse’ SUV and is all set to make its global debut at the IAA Mobility Show 2025 in Germany in September. Ahead of its big reveal, BMW has shared more details about the upcoming all-electric offering, including the powertrain, range, and electronic aids, along with images of the pre-production prototypes in its final stages of testing. The iX3 is the BMW X3 equivalent and will get a completely new design language.

The new-gen BMW iX3 will be the first Neue Klasse SUV from the automaker and is likely to be its most advanced yet.

New-gen BMW iX3: Battery Tech & Range

BMW has revealed that the ‘Neue Klasse’ iX3 will get the sixth-generation powertrain and promises a range of 800 km (WLTP). The automaker has kept the battery capacities under wraps for now. However, the automaker revealed that the batteries will use cylindrical battery cells with an energy density 20 per cent greater than the prismatic cells previously used. The new cells will make it to more Neue Klasse models as well.

Also Read : 2026 BMW XM to debut at Le Mans with 748 bhp plug-in hybrid V8 and minor updates

The new BMW iX3 is likely to make its way to India at a later date

Furthermore, BMW has revealed the new iX3 will be capable of 400 kW DC fast charging, gaining 350 km of range in just 10 minutes. The new-generation electric SUV will be able to support both 400-volt and 800-volt chargers. Moreover, the SUV will get the ‘intelligent charging flap’ that will automatically open when the vehicle senses the owner is intending to charge. The SUV will also shut off by itself when the charger is removed. Moreover, the car gets AI integration, which enables it to learn when to open the port based on the location and the owner's preference.

The new-gen BMW iX3 will also support bi-directional charging, including Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) up to 3.7 kW, and Vehicle-to-Grid via a new bi-directional 19.2 kW DC wallbox charger.

New-gen BMW iX3: New Tech

The new iX3 will get a host of tech upgrades and will be one of the most advanced SUVs to come from BMW. The model is confirmed to arrive with a panoramic display at the base of the windshield, a 3D head-up display (HUD), a new generation central display with Matrix lighting technology, and an all-new steering wheel with illuminated, touch-sensitive buttons. The new panoramic iDrive will run the latest BMW Operating System X. On the safety front, the SUV will come with the ADAS stack of electronic aids, including lane change warning, road priority warning and safe exit, which will warn drivers of vehicles approaching alongside the car.

The new BMW iX3 will come with a host of advanced driver assistance systems, and sport a completely new design for the exterior and interior

BMW has also revealed the next-gen iX3 will get the ‘Dynamic Performance Control’ software stack, which will be able to process information ten times faster than the previous systems and promises to respond more directly to the driver’s command. The automaker says this will be crucial to powertrain, brakes, recuperation and sub-functions of the steering system. The model will also feature the new ‘Symbiotic driver assistance’ system, which will be able to retain the self-driving systems, despite manual user inputs like acceleration or braking.

