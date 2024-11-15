MG Motor gifts Windsor EVs to Indian athletes who won medals at Paris Olympics

JSW MG Motor India and JSW Sports have rewarded Indian athletes who won medals at the Paris Olympics held earlier this year. The Olympians have all been presented with a brand new Windsor E V to commemorate their achievements. The event was held in Chandigarh and the keys were handed over by company representatives attending the event. MG Motor launched the Windsor EV as its third electric car in India in September this year at a starting price of ₹13.50 (ex-showroom). The EV has already garnered popularity with more than 3,000 units sold in October.

The Indian Olympic medalists who received keys to the MG Windsor EV included Neeraj Chopra, who won Silver at Men's Javelin event and Manu Bhaker, who won Bronze in women's 10 metres air pistol shooting. Among others are Sarabjot Singh, who won Bronze in men's 50m rifle shooting, Swapnil Kusale, Bronze in men's Wrestling, Aman Sehrawat, and the members of the Indian hockey team that won Bronze. The only athlete on the list without a medal is Vinesh Phogat, Indian women wrestler who was disqualified before her semi-final bout.

MG Windsor EV: Benefits of Ownership

The MG Windsor EV owners get multiple ownership incentives including a lifetime battery warranty for the first owner, a 60 per cent buyback guarantee after three years, Battery-As-A-Service and complimentary access to public charging for a year via the eHUB by MG app.

MG Windsor EV: Battery and performance

The MG Windsor EV gets a 38 kWh, IP67-certified, Lithium-ion battery which allows the electric vehicle to deliver a certified range of 332 km on a single charge. It churns the Windsor and delivers 134 bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque paired with four driving modes namely: Eco+, Eco, Normal and Sport.

MG Windsor EV: Features

The MG Windsor EV offers a futuristic, aerodynamic design and gets premium features such as a premium nine-speaker Infinity audio system, ambient lighting a panoramic glass roof, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, a 360-degree camera, LED cornering lights, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an auto-dimming IRVM and connected car technology.

MG Windsor EV: Over 3100 units sold in October

JSW MG Motors reported that it sold 3,116 units of the MG Windsor EV in the first month of its sales. Within the first 24 hours of opened bookings, the SUV amassed over 15,000 reservations.

