MG Windsor EV clocks 3116 units in first month of launch, most sold EV in Oct

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Nov 2024, 15:25 PM
MG Windsor EV review
MG Windsor EV review
JSW MG Motor India’s sales stood at 7,045 units in October this year, its highest-ever in a single month, with nearly 50 per cent of sales contributed by the Windsor EV

JSW MG Motor India reported its sales for October 2024 and the newly launched Windsor EV turned out to be the brand’s most selling offering last month. The MG Windsor EV clocked 3,116 units in its first month of sales, becoming not only the brand’s highest-selling model but also the most-sold passenger electric vehicle in October, according to the company.

JSW MG Motor India Sales

JSW MG Motor India’s sales stood at 7,045 units in October this year, its highest-ever in a single month, registering a 31 per cent growth in volumes when compared to 5,108 units sold in October 2023. The brand’s month-on-month sales grew by an impressive 53.55 per cent, compared to 4,588 units sold in September this year.

Also Read : Honda car sales decline 23% in October with 10,080 units sold

MG Windsor EV vs ICE Sales

JSW Motor India also revealed that its new energy vehicles contributed to 70 per cent of the brand’s sales last month, the highest share for any passenger car maker in the country. Meanwhile, ICE cars contribute only 30 per cent to the brand’s overall volumes. While MG’s sales have increased month-on-month and year-on-year, its ICE share has reduced with lower demand for models like the Hector falling.

It seems the electric vehicles are eating into MG’s ICE-vehicle share with the new Windsor EV off to a smashing start for the company. The manufacturer recorded over 15,000 bookings for its latest electric crossover within 24 hours of opening the order books. The MG Windsor EV gets a first-of-its-kind Battery as a Service (BaaS) rental program that makes the battery a variable component of the purchase, which lowers the acquisition cost of the vehicle with the battery offered on a monthly rental.

Watch: MG Windsor EV review: Crossing into crossover territory

MG Windsor EV Specifications

MG has not revealed the break-up in sales for BaaS and outright purchase of the Windsor EV. Prices for the model start at 10 lakh under the BaaS program, which goes up to 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the outright purchase option. The electric offering packs packs a single electric motor tuned for 134 bhp and 200 Nm. The model is powered by a 38 kWh battery pack promising a range of 332 km (claimed) on a single charge.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 02 Nov 2024, 15:25 PM IST
