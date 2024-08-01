MG Windsor EV: Olympic heroes to get electric reward as tribute from JSW

The Paris Olympics 2024 has been fairly successful for India as the country has secured three bronze medals so far. In view of this, Sajjan Jindal of JSW Group has announced that every Olympic medalist from India will be honoured with the upcoming MG Windsor EV.

Earlier today, MG Motor India has announced that its upcoming all-electric crossover will be named the MG Windsor EV.

Making this announcement on his account on ‘X’, Jindan said, “Delighted to announce that every Olympic medalist from Team India will be gifted an MG Windsor, a remarkable car from JSW MG India! Because our best deserve the best, for their dedication and success!"

Earlier today, MG Motor India has announced that its upcoming all-electric crossover will be named the MG Windsor EV. This will be the company's third electric vehicle in India, following the ZS EV and Comet EV, which have been available since MG’s entry into the Indian market in 2019.

The MG Windsor EV is expected to be positioned between the Comet EV and the ZS EV in terms of pricing and features. Internationally, it is marketed as the Cloud EV under the Wuling brand. The Windsor EV is designed to blend the comfort and space of a sedan with the practicality of an SUV, offering a new option for those seeking both luxury and utility in an electric vehicle.

MG Windsor EV: Expected specs

The MG Windsor EV, known internationally as the Cloud EV, was recently showcased at the Indonesian Auto Show. This electric crossover features a distinctive design with two charging ports on either side, sleek headlights, a full suite of cameras, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Many of these features are expected to be carried over to the Indian version of the Windsor EV. Inside, the Cloud EV’s cabin suggests that the Windsor EV could offer exceptional comfort, with plush, sofa-like seats, nearly-flat-folding front seats, and dedicated climate control options. The interior also includes a large infotainment screen, ambient lighting, and ample storage space, indicating that the Windsor EV will prioritise both style and practicality.

